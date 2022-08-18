New movies to stream this week: ‘Spin Me Round’ and more

In “Spin Me Round,” Alison Brie plays Amber, the recently single manager of an Olive Garden-like chain restaurant with 10 years of experience under her apron. When she’s nominated to participate in a special management retreat in Italy, Amber is whisked off with (unrealistic) romantic aspirations. But the trip quickly turns into a lesson about how someone with anxiety might expect a vacation with strangers to go. Amber’s hotel room door doesn’t lock, and Deb (Molly Shannon), a fellow manager, quickly becomes clingy and unhinged. Things begin to look up when Amber hits it off with the chain’s owner, Nick (Alessandro Nivola), and is plucked out of the group by Nick’s assistant (Aubrey Plaza) for a private nautical getaway with the boss. The romance hasn’t gotten very far before Amber realizes this retreat is not as idyllic as it appears, and she may not be as singular as she was led to believe. The hardest sell in the film, a comedy that leans into grandiose paranoia, is not all the theories that Amber’s fellow manager (Zach Woods) throws out about the real purpose of the retreat. Rather, it’s the unsuccessful attempt to make the lukewarm chemistry between Nivola and Brie keep up with the constant electricity generated by Plaza and Brie. Co-written by Brie and the film’s director, Jeff Baena (who is married to Plaza), the screenplay allows for some hilarious lines — mostly delivered by actors in comedic cameos — while in the end leaving the audience craving more Aubrey Plaza. Unrated. Available on AMC Plus and other on-demand platforms. Contains bloody images, crude language, nudity, sex and sexual humor, smoking and drinking. 104 minutes. In English and some Italian without subtitles. 104 minutes. — O.M.