StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars ) Viewers unfamiliar with the Depression-era pornographic comics known as “Tijuana bibles” will get an abrupt introduction to them in the first scene of “Funny Pages.” Close-ups of the crudely drawn, rudely sexual drawings fill the screen as the black comedy introduces its main character, Robert (Daniel Zolghadri). A high school senior from middle-class Princeton, N.J., Robert is fixated on underground comics and wants to experience the scruffy subcultures they depict. Even if he has to move to Trenton to do it.

That opening glimpse of explicit drawings sets the tone for “Funny Pages,” the queasily amusing debut feature of writer-director Owen Kline, formerly an aspiring cartoonist and occasional actor. (He played the younger brother in the equally dark-hearted 2005 comedy “The Squid and the Whale.”) Kline is the son of Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates, but he hasn’t made anything like the mainstream fare for which his parents are known. “Funny Pages” is closer to the sensibility of two of its producers, Josh and Benny Safdie, the sibling team responsible for the grungy, absurdist crime dramas “Good Time” and “Uncut Gems.”

Kline’s semi-autobiographical protagonist is under the influence of his art teacher, Mr. Katano (Stephen Adly Guirgis), who might be charitably termed eccentric. After Katano suddenly and violently departs the storyline, Robert is arrested for breaking into the teacher’s classroom to retrieve some drawings. The case is dismissed, but in the process Robert meets a public defender, Cheryl (Marcia DeBonis), who offers him a part-time job. He decides to take it, and to drop out of high school. This doesn’t thrill his parents (Maria Dizzia and Josh Pais), whose bourgeois anxiety is both very uncool and entirely understandable.

Robert rents half of a bedroom in a humid Trenton basement apartment from creepy live-in landlord Barry (Michael Townsend Wright). Through Cheryl, he meets someone even stranger: Wallace (Matthew Maher), another of the public defender’s clients. Wallace isn’t exactly an artist, but he once had a production job at a comics publisher. That’s enough for Robert to seize on Walter as his new mentor, an arrangement that proves as messy and awkward as nearly everything else in the movie.

Set perhaps 20 years ago, but evoking the 1970s because of its harsh 16mm film cinematography, “Funny Pages” looks like a live-action version of a comic by Peter Bagge (who hand-drew the movie’s credits) or R. Crumb. Kline cast performers who resemble comics characters more than movie stars, and highlights such physical attributes as acne, a cleft lip and a sweat-plastered comb-over. Of the principal characters, only Robert and his parents aren’t flesh-and-blood caricatures.

This lack of generosity toward the supporting players is one of the movie’s major weaknesses. The other is that the episodic story leads to no significant discovery, either narrative or psychological. When “Funny Pages” reaches its last panel, Robert doesn’t seem to have learned anything about either cartooning or life.

R. At Landmark’s E Street Cinema; also available on demand. Contains crude sexual material, graphic nudity, strong language and brief violent images. 86 minutes.

