New movies to stream this week: ‘Me Time’ and more

The character Kevin Hart plays in the comedy “Me Time” is a variant of his role in “The Man From Toronto”: an average Joe in over his head. That’s not a subtle crack about the actor’s height. In these two movies — like so much of his résumé, serviceably amusing vehicles for his outsize talent — Hart makes for a towering comedic presence. In other words, he often stands head and shoulders above the material he’s given — in this case, a shaggy dog story by writer-director John Hamburg (“I Love You, Man”). Here, Hart plays Sonny Fisher, a stay-at-home dad who excels at caring for two cute kids (Che Tafari and Amentii Sledge); his high-powered architect wife, Maya (Regina Hall); and their pet tortoise. But when Sonny’s oldest friend, Huck (Mark Wahlberg), turns 44, Maya talks a reluctant Sonny into taking a break from dad duty to attend the Burning Man-like blowout Huck has planned in Death Valley, complete with matching tracksuits, a sweat lodge, yurts and a guest list of supercool 20-somethings. (Sonny does not feel worthy of Huck, whose wild lifestyle is everything Sonny’s is not.) The discursive story takes many twists and turns and features funny supporting performances from Jimmy O. Yang as a violent loan shark, Shira Gross as his Israeli enforcer and Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as an Uber driver who becomes Sonny and Huck’s accomplice in their ensuing misadventures. It’s a familiar odd-couple comedy. But true to its name, the focus of “Me Time” is all on Hart. R. Available on Netflix. Contains some sexual material, brief strong language and drug use. 104 minutes.