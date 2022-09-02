What to watch with your kids: ‘Gigi & Nate’ and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gigi & Nate (PG-13) Age 13+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Disability-focused story is more drama than monkey business. “Gigi & Nate” is a drama about the value of nontraditional service animals. Kids may be interested in the film if they believe it’s about having a pet monkey — but it’s not. While there are some heartwarming and adorable monkey moments, this isn’t intended as a fun piece of entertainment, like many movies featuring capuchins. It’s really about the difference that a trained service animal can make in the life of someone with special needs. The first half-hour of the movie is quite serious, revolving around the incident that leads to main character Nate (Charlie Rowe) being paralyzed. The seizures he endures are emotional to watch, and his journey to recovery includes details of many of the challenges that someone with a disability faces every day. He demonstrates perseverance throughout, and the film has messages of hope. Expect humor about day drinking, minors buying/drinking beer, kissing and mild but suggestive jokes that Nate makes about his physical therapist (i.e. “she likes to undress me”). There’s also a suicide attempt (which is later regretted), and language includes “s---.” (114 minutes)

In theaters.

The Invitation (PG-13)

Age 15+

Thriller about vampires has lots of blood but doesn’t suck.

Advertisement

“The Invitation” is a female-centric vampire film from writer/director Jessica M. Thompson. Through the eyes of Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel), viewers are able to see how women often feel like prey, unsure who among them may be a predator. There are moments of intense violence, including bloody wounds, a person on fire and one explicit slice that’s intended to spur a strong reaction. A death by suicide is positioned as a heroic choice. Sex is implied through close-ups of kissing, and a woman’s bare backside is shown from afar. Expect some language (“a--,” “s---” and one use of “f---”) and drinking, too. While peril is high for the characters, so is courage. And when Evie’s cliched romantic fantasies seem to be coming true, she — along with many viewers — actively questions them: Can we allow ourselves to give in and enjoy the moment? Or should we know that if something looks too good to be true, it probably is? (104 minutes)

In theaters.

Ivy and Bean (TV-Y)

Streaming

Age 5+

Fun book-based movie has some taunts, imagined peril.

Advertisement

“Ivy and Bean,” based on the best-selling books, is the first in a series of movies about two little girls with wild imaginations who sometimes think up potentially scary scenarios. These involve being cooked alive by an ogre, casting spells, dodging bombs, avoiding a mean neighbor and battling wildlife. But ultimately, the kids just want to have fun, and nobody is seriously hurt. Ivy (Keslee Blalock) and Bean (Madison Skye Validum) discover how much they have in common despite their initial misconceptions about each other. They follow house rules about being kind to others and telling the truth, and their parents display patience and love. Their neighborhood is diverse (and has amazing backyards). Childish taunts include words like “sucks,” “booger-head,” “bozo-face,” “poop,” “butt,” “dang,” “tightwad” and “silly.” (57 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 12+

Fantasy prequel details Middle-earth history, has violence.

Advertisement

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is a fantasy drama based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. Set thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” the series presents a history of Middle-earth’s Second Age. Expect many scenes of suspense and peril, as well as strong fantasy violence, including scary orcs similar to those shown in the films. Warring creatures use swordplay and brutal, bloody, hand-to-hand combat. Monsters are stabbed in the face, there are fiery dragon battles, and the aftermath of war includes piles of dead bodies. One storyline includes a romance; language is mild (“sod it”). Families who enjoyed the films will find this entertaining series a great addition to Tolkien’s world on screen. (Eight one-hour episodes)

Available on Amazon

Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsense.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.

GiftOutline Gift Article