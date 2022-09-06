Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars ) It’s a warm June day at Cedar High School, where 11-year-old Wissam’s only worries are passing a note to Joanna, the girl he has a crush on, and upcoming grammar and math exams. The skies are blue, and save for a car that swerves perilously close to Wissam’s school bus, it’s just another day in the life of a fifth-grader with little more than love and grades on his mind.

Except that this is “1982,” a movie set in Lebanon at the outset of Israel’s invasion of that country, which was a nexus point for regional conflicts involving Syria, the Palestine Liberation Organization and internal sectarian forces. Written and directed by Oualid Mouaness and derived in large part from his own memories of growing up in Lebanon at that time, “1982” isn’t about the war as much as it’s suffused with the anxiety, confusion and helplessness war engenders: In the tradition of “Jojo Rabbit” and “Belfast,” albeit on a far more modest scale, this is a child’s-eye view of an idea that starts out as abstract, only to assume increasingly terrifying concreteness as it gets too close to ignore.

For Wissam, played with soulful, solemn-eyed focus by Mohamad Dalli, that concreteness takes the form of the fighter planes whose vapor trails he watches warily from the school playground, where he shoots marbles with his best friend Majid (Ghassan Maalouf) and stares balefully at his beloved Joanna (Gia Madi). The children’s teacher, Yasmine (Nadine Labaki), watches the skies as well: Her brother Georges is a member of a militia and has decided to go south to fight; as the distant thunder becomes too loud to ignore — as the jeeps rattle down a nearby road and a flock of pigeons inexplicably shows up on the school’s windowsills — the teachers and students grow more uneasy and unsure what to do. Stay or go? Risk the checkpoints of traveling through Beirut or stay in their bubble of safety? Finish the math test or run for cover?

Mouaness refers obliquely to different sides and factions in “1982,” but he never explains the substance of what the war was about; when Yasmine and her colleague Joseph (Rodrigue Sleiman) argue about who’s right and who’s wrong, the specifics of the debate will probably go over the heads of anyone not intimately familiar with Middle East history and politics. The filmmaker is far more interested in capturing the mood and atmosphere of an environment — in this case, a Quaker school dedicated to pluralism and liberal-mindedness — that is being forced to confront the brutal realities from which it has served as a refuge. Mouaness has assembled a stellar ensemble to reflect the growing unease of a day that the audience knows will change the characters’ lives forever: Labaki is as compelling a screen presence as ever, and is ably supported by a group of young actors whose expressiveness lies in their self-possession rather than histrionics or obvious emoting.

Part of what makes “1982” so subtly effective is its contemplative silences; Mouaness frequently pulls the camera back simply to regard the quietude and natural beauty of the scene, manipulating the sound design to evoke almost preternatural peacefulness and, eventually, chaos. He also adds dashes of magical realism and animation, which fit awkwardly into the naturalistic rhythms of a story that feels like it’s unfolding in real time. Eventually, misunderstandings escalate into disagreements and all-out fighting in Wissam’s world, a microcosm of what will soon loom over his young life. With “1982,” Mouaness gives viewers an immersive, ineffable sense of what it feels like to have the world shift under your feet before you even know it.

Unrated. At Landmark’s E Street Cinema. Contains some adult themes. In Arabic and English with subtitles. 100 minutes.

