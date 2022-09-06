Using clips from the movies adapted from Highsmith’s books, with Gwendoline Christie reading from her journals and manuscripts, Vitija creates an aesthetic portrait similar to the one that animates “The Last Movie Stars,” Ethan Hawke’s absorbing chronicle of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s filmic collaborations. Vitija also interviews three of Highsmith’s lovers from over the years: Marijane Meaker, Monique Buffet and Tabea Blumenschein, each of whom relays vivid memories that somehow don’t add up to a complete picture. We get some details about their relationships, but not always what sustained them or why they ended (in Meaker’s case, it was Highsmith’s drinking). What’s more, Vitija is light on details like dates and time frames, leaving the audience disoriented and unmoored as to when certain pivotal events or moves occurred. A third-act revelation regarding a married lover in London feels more like a shrug than a bombshell.
Ultimately, “Loving Highsmith” provides a valuable addition to the larger record of the author’s enigmatic life, rather than a comprehensive chronicle itself. Which might be altogether fitting for a woman who always seemed to prefer to remain just out of reach.
Unrated. At Landmark’s E Street Cinema. Contains some adult themes. In English, French and German with subtitles. 83 minutes.