New movies to stream from home this week: ‘End of the Road’ and more

In the thriller “End of the Road,” Queen Latifah and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges play Brenda and Reggie, a recently widowed emergency-room nurse and her ne’er-do-well brother, setting off on a road trip from Los Angeles to Houston with Brenda’s kids (Shaun Dixon and Mychala Lee) in the back of a station wagon. In Tucson on Day 1, an unpleasant encounter with a couple of racists is just a harbinger of far worse things to come for this foursome, as they make their way through an inhospitable landscape that Reggie likens to Area 51 — except they’re the aliens. For example: They witness a murder in the motel room next door, then Brenda discovers the next day that Reggie has taken a bag full of cash that he found in the dead man’s bathroom. Needless to say, they’re quickly the object of a manhunt — by the unseen mob boss who claims it’s his money, and by an Arizona state trooper (Beau Bridges) who claims he wants to protect them from the mob boss. Things play out as you might expect — a kidnapping, a rolling gun battle, and various and sundry rivals for the loot — with one rather surprising and satisfying turn of events to keep the otherwise predictable plot interesting. But the main pleasure is watching what Latifah (who is also the film’s executive producer) does with the formulaic material. In her hands, Brenda is a mama bear not to be messed with. R. Available on Netflix. Contains some strong, bloody violence, drug use, sexual scenes and strong language. 91 minutes.