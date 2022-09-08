New movies to stream from home this week: ‘End of the Road’ and more

In the thriller “End of the Road,” Queen Latifah and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges play Brenda and Reggie, a recently widowed emergency-room nurse and her ne’er-do-well brother, setting off on a road trip from Los Angeles to Houston with Brenda’s kids (Shaun Dixon and Mychala Lee) in the back of a station wagon. In Tucson on Day 1, an unpleasant encounter with a couple of racists is just a harbinger of far worse things to come for this foursome, as they make their way through an inhospitable landscape that Reggie likens to Area 51 — except they’re the aliens. For example: They witness a murder in the motel room next door, then Brenda discovers the next day that Reggie has taken a bag full of cash that he found in the dead man’s bathroom. Needless to say, they’re quickly the object of a manhunt — by the unseen mob boss who claims it’s his money, and by an Arizona state trooper (Beau Bridges) who claims he wants to protect them from the mob boss. Things play out as you might expect — a kidnapping, a rolling gun battle, and various and sundry rivals for the loot — with one rather surprising and satisfying turn of events to keep the otherwise predictable plot interesting. But the main pleasure is watching what Latifah (who is also the film’s executive producer) does with the formulaic material. In her hands, Brenda is a mama bear not to be messed with. R. Available on Netflix. Contains some strong, bloody violence, drug use, sexual scenes and strong language. 91 minutes.
Also streaming
Madison Pettis and Lochlyn Munro are among the attractive ensemble cast of young actors in “Margaux,” a horror flick about a group of college seniors celebrating their final college days at a “smart” house when the home’s titular A.I. system decides to eliminate the tenants one by one. R. Available on demand. Contains violence and gore, coarse language, drug use, and some sexuality. 105 minutes.
Described as an homage to “The Breakfast Club,” “The Class” revolves around a group of high school seniors who are forced to spend a Saturday together completing an exam they either missed or failed. Executive produced by “The Breakfast Club’s” Anthony Michael Hall, who plays a school administrator, the film echoes the 1985 movie’s themes, in that disparate characters discover themselves, along with surprising connections with their classmates. Unrated. Available on demand. 114 minutes.
Stephan James plays Louis, a young man with an intellectual disability who is convicted of his sister Delia’s murder, in “Delia’s Gone,” a mystery in which Louis, after serving a short sentence, sets out to find Delia’s real killer. According to the New York Times, the film — which also stars Paul Walter Hauser and Marisa Tomei as the current and former sheriffs of the rural town in which the film is set — is marred by a “pervasive self-seriousness in pursuit of what turns out to be nothing much at all.” R. Available on demand. Contains violence and strong language. 90 minutes.