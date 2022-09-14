Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — “TIFF is exploding with woman power!” Those were the words chief programming officer Anita Lee used to introduce Hillary Clinton on Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Clinton was representing not just one but two projects: the Netflix documentary “In Her Hands,” about one of the few women in Afghanistan to become the mayor of her town, and “Gutsy,” an Apple TV Plus series Clinton co-produced with her daughter, Chelsea.

As Lee noted, woman power had already been detonated before the Clintons took the stage. The night before, “The Woman King,” a rousing action-adventure starring Viola Davis as a ferocious warrior in 19th-century Africa, had electrified a packed festival audience at the cavernous Roy Thomson Hall. Earlier on Saturday, the more muted but no less galvanizing “Women Talking” had played to rapt viewers. Adapted from Miriam Toews’s novel by Sarah Polley, the dialogue-driven drama stars Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara as members of a religious sect who gather to discuss how to respond to years of sexist violence and oppression. (During the time it takes for them to debate the terms of their liberation, Davis’s ferocious Agojie general would no doubt have beheaded and disemboweled anyone foolish enough to underestimate her.)

Women talking turned out to be an apt description of this year’s edition of TIFF, the first to be held entirely in person since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, which featured a notable number of movies made by and centering on women. Five years after the post-Weinstein reckoning of #MeToo, with Hollywood more sensitized to giving women artists a voice, it turns out they have quite a bit to say — about the vagaries of power and male entitlement, about being heard and silenced and, mostly, about what it feels like to be habitually ignored and gaslighted. “They made us disbelieve ourselves,” a character in “Women Talking” says of the generational abuse she and others have suffered. “That was worse.”

Filmmakers also really wanted to talk about mothers — theirs, ours and everybody else’s. Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter,” something of a sequel to her Souvenir films, stars Tilda Swinton in a canny double performance within a gothic tale of grief and artistic inspiration. Steven Spielberg’s magnum autofiction opus “The Fabelmans” features Michelle Williams as the anarchic presence in his life who made it possible for him to become a director. (Both Williams’s Mitzi Fabelman and Julianne Nicholson’s Mary Yankovic in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” are presented as a crucial bulwark between their sons’ creative genius and the fathers who didn’t understand them.) Motherhood takes a decidedly darker turn in Alice Diop’s “Saint Omer,” which arrived in Toronto fresh from winning the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Diop’s absorbing but ultimately muddled film, about a novelist attending the trial of a woman accused of infanticide, features a mesmerizing performance by Guslagie Malanga as the alleged killer.

The maternal instinct isn’t reserved for the nuclear family, as two of the strongest films at TIFF proved: In Rebecca Zlotowski’s “Other People’s Children,” Virginie Efira delivers a luminous portrayal of a middle-aged heroine who is blindsided by her affection for the 4-year-old daughter of her divorced lover. Florence Pugh is just as captivating in “The Wonder,” Sebastián Lelio’s elegant adaptation of the Emma Donoghue novel, about an English nurse tending to a young would-be religious ascetic in 19th-century Ireland.

In “The Wonder,” as in so many offerings at TIFF this year, to scratch a dramatic conflict was to find generational trauma, which is just as true for men as for women. The concept could be deployed opportunistically and with maximum manipulation, as in “The Son,” Florian Zeller’s disappointing follow-up to 2020’s “The Father.” Or it could be addressed more artfully (if not more subtly), as in Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a fable set in 1920s Ireland brimming with the writer-director’s signature elixir of acid, operatic profanity and skeptical humanism.

As McDonagh noted during his brief introduction at the film’s North American premiere on Monday, it was at TIFF that his film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” began its trek to the Oscars in 2017. “The Banshees of Inisherin” turned out to be just as enthusiastically received this year, joining a batch of bona fide crowd-pleasers that included “The Woman King,” the raunchy gay romcom “Bros,” the triumphant Brendan Fraser comeback vehicle “The Whale” and “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson’s cheeky all-star sequel to his wildly successful 2019 parlor mystery “Knives Out.”

TIFF’s coveted audience award won’t be announced until Sunday, when the festival wraps up, and most of these films will open between now and Christmas. As voting continued this week, the pole position seemed to belong to Spielberg, who at Saturday’s premiere of “The Fabelmans” reminded the cheering crowd that this was the first film he’d ever brought to TIFF. Chances are good that he’ll be duly rewarded.

As a celebration of films through the lens of the man who makes them, “The Fabelmans” reinforces a familiar but increasingly dubious form of auteur-worship. On Monday, “Empire of Light” set that trope gently on its head. Sam Mendes’s cinematic valentine, set in a fading but glorious deco movie palace in an unnamed English seaside town, pays tender homage not just to the magic of movies but to the filmgoers who complete their alchemical circuit. The following day, news rippled through TIFF that the French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard had died at 91. As someone who upended film grammar by rearranging its most basic elements, Godard famously said that all you needed to make a movie was “a girl and a gun.” The most affecting and memorable moments in Toronto this year proved that what you really need is an audience.

