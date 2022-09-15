New movies to stream this week: ‘Medusa’ and more

Described in marketing material as a feminist horror fantasy — whatever that means — the strange and unsettling Brazilian drama “Medusa” centers on Mariana (Mariana Oliveira), a seemingly devout young woman studying at a strict religious school, where she runs with a squad of like-minded students whose Barbie-doll-like leader Michele (Lara Tremouroux) indoctrinates her social media followers in such lessons as “how to take the perfect Christian selfie.” Michele’s posse, known by the name they perform pop songs under, the Treasures of the Lord, also happen to prowl the streets at night wearing white, Michael Myers-esque masks, accosting — and often brutally beating — any solitary woman they encounter who is deemed insufficiently modest and chaste. (Maybe “feminist nightmare” is more like it.) As Mariana evolves over the course of the film — after being slashed in the face, losing her job at a plastic surgery center and beginning a sexual relationship with a co-worker at the creepy hospital where she takes a job (Felipe Frazão) — the cohesion of the Treasures begins to disintegrate. Mariana is revealed to be a victim of partner abuse by her boyfriend (João Oliveira), and the patriarchal restraints exerted upon the Treasures by their male classmates, who also have a vigilante group known as the Watchmen of Zion, begin to fray. Directed by Anita Rocha da Silveira (“Kill Me Please”), and boasting a mythologically inspired title that evokes a fierce, maybe even monstrous woman, “Medusa” is impossible to sum up neatly, with themes of nature vs. socialization percolating throughout it, along with elements of magical realism. It’s a raw, pulsating thing: disturbing, un-beautiful and painful. Unrated. Contains violence, disturbing images, strong language and sexual dialogue. In Portuguese with subtitles. Available on demand. 129 minutes.