What to watch with your kids: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ and more

Spirit Halloween: The Movie (Unrated) Age 10+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tween-friendly horror has some jump scares and spookiness. “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” is a coming-of-age horror-thriller in which three tweens spend the night in a Halloween store. While it definitely has some scares, including jump scares throughout, it’s age-appropriate for tweens: There’s no gore or bloody violence. The three tweens, later joined by a teen, take on a variety of animatronic monsters that have become possessed by the ghost of a local legend. The monsters are usually stopped with fire, including a scene in which fire and bug spray are used to stop a skeleton monster that burns while shrieking. The movie explores themes of growing up, trying to adjust to living in a blended family and first crushes. Language is limited to “crap” and insults like “nitwit.” (87 minutes)

In theaters; available Oct. 11 on demand.

On the Come Up (PG-13)

Age 13+

Book-based drama about race, art, identity has gun violence.

“On the Come Up” is based on author Angie Thomas’s best-selling book, which is set in the same fictional neighborhood as her earlier “The Hate U Give.” The movie (co-star Sanaa Lathan’s directorial debut) is a tribute to fighting for your dreams and being true to yourself, even when external forces want you to change. Expect drug references, as well as occasional strong language (“a--hole,” “s---” and one LGBTQ slur). Violent scenes include characters brandishing guns or, in the case of two gang members, committing armed robbery after beating up/striking two unarmed teens. There’s also an upsetting encounter between a student and two school security officers. (They wrestle her to the ground and pin her there.) Later, there’s a protest against the security officers, who cower from the angry crowd. Romance is limited to a few kisses between teens. Families with teens will have plenty to discuss, from the racism and prejudice that Black teens face to the ways in which entertainers of color can feel pressured to portray themselves in stereotypical ways to appeal to mainstream (i.e., White) audiences. Messages include the importance of empathy, integrity and perseverance. (116 minutes)

In theaters; also available on Paramount Plus.

Hocus Pocus 2 (PG)

Streaming

Age 10+

Campy but entertaining sequel has some violence, scares.

“Hocus Pocus 2” is the highly anticipated sequel to Disney’s hugely popular 1990s fantasy comedy “Hocus Pocus.” Like the original, the witchy sequel is family-friendly overall but does have magical violence, name-calling and gross-out scenes, mostly involving a decapitated zombie. The witches (returning stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) discuss eating kids to stay young, and they threaten to kill and torture others, including teenagers. They set fires, use spells requiring blood and bones, and talk about stealing souls. People are chased, pushed, slapped, hit over the head, beheaded (in the case of a walking zombie), zapped with magic rays and hypnotized — all of which is played for comedy. Women of all ages learn that they benefit from having supportive women around them. Beyond name-calling, language includes “damn” and exclamations of “God,” “Lucifer” and “Satan.” There’s mention of kisses and being a virgin. (106 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (R)

Streaming

Age 15+

Teen comedy-horror tale has bullying, language, drugs.

“My Best Friend’s Exorcism” is a comedy-horror-thriller based on a novel in which a teen girl must save her best friend from demonic possession. Expect a fair amount of horror movie violence and imagery, as well as some verbal and physical bullying, including gay shaming. A teen girl encourages her friend to drink tea that’s filled with tapeworm eggs that later hatch. While possessed, a teen gets up in front of the class, sits down and urinates (heard but not shown). References to rape: During a class lecture, a nun refers to booze as “rape juice,” and the lead character initially believes that the reason her best friend is acting so strange is that she was raped by their friend’s boyfriend. Characters use strong language throughout, including “motherf----r,” “f---,” crude slang and homophobic slurs. Teens take LSD at a sleepover, and some teens drink alcohol. There’s also sexual innuendo, references to sex and masturbation, and cigarette smoking by an adult. (96 minutes)

Available on Amazon.

