StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars ) In the opening minutes of “Hold Me Tight,” we watch as a woman named Clarisse (Vicky Krieps) moves through the rooms of her darkened house, looking in on her sleeping husband (Arieh Worthalter), son (Sacha Ardilly) and daughter (Anne-Sophie Bowen-Chatet) before driving off without so much as a goodbye, just as the sun is starting to rise. Why? And to where?

That’s the smaller of two mysteries at the heart of the French drama by writer-director Mathieu Amalric, adapting a play by Claudine Galea. It isn’t much of a mystery — at least not for long — and the unraveling of it isn’t the point of the film. Not 10 minutes in, when Clarisse stops at a service station to chat with a friend who asks, “Running away, or what?” there are hints that all is not as it seems.

That sense grows more steadily over the course of the strange and compelling film, a study of grief that somehow is at once moving and detached, in the way that people in mourning sometimes engage in denial-like displacement activities: behavior that’s inappropriate to the emotion at hand.

And so, along her journey, Clarisse stops to caress a bemused stranger in a bar, and to immerse her face in a mountain of shaved ice at a fish market.

What’s going on may confuse some viewers — but just for a while. Almaric switches between scenes of Clarisse’s bizarre behavior and mundane life back home without her, but it’s not terribly hard to guess why there is this disconnect in her actions, even before the film tells us.

As suggested by that scene at the fish market, there’s a sense of something frozen in time here: emotions, maybe, in a state of suspended animation, along with something more solid. That’s not far from the truth.

All the while, Clarisse narrates, halfway between poetry and a riddle, as if talking to her absent family: “I’m not the one who left,” she says (over and over, more than once). “I made it up. That’s why you’re here.”

What does she mean by “here”? That’s the film’s bigger mystery. Wherever it is, Almaric seems to suggest, it’s the place we carry those we love, when they are lost.

Unrated. At the Cinema Arts Theatre. Contains strong language, sensuality, nudity and smoking. In French and German with subtitles. 97 minutes.

