Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars ) Assembled entirely of archival footage from just a few sources, “Riotsville, USA” deals primarily with a single aspect of late-1960s American history: the official response to uprisings in neglected Black neighborhoods. This tight focus is the documentary’s strength, but also something of a weakness. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The film germinated from director Sierra Pettengill’s discovery of military-shot footage of training exercises at simulated towns, each dubbed Riotsville, USA, built at U.S. Army bases. (The movie mentions two, at Virginia’s Fort Belvoir and Georgia’s Fort Gordon, but doesn’t say if there were more.) Staged as the brass watched enthusiastically from grandstands, the drills pitted soldiers in uniform against their peers, who were dressed in civilian clothing to impersonate urban rioters (and, in one of the movie’s sequences, antiwar protesters).

The filmmakers forgo any interviews with experts on the period, but they do use on-screen text and voice-over narration to sketch its story’s context. After major disturbances in such cities as Los Angeles in 1965 and Chicago in 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed a study commission that came to be known after its chair, Illinois Gov. Otto Kerner. The Kerner Commission’s 1968 report surprised Johnson (and many others) by denouncing White racism and recommending that the way to end riots was to invest billions in dramatically improving the lives of impoverished inner-city residents.

That didn’t happen, but the feds did spring for one measure the commission proposed: increased federal funding for local police departments. This led to the erection of Riotsvilles and, indirectly, to today’s militarized U.S. law enforcement.

Advertisement

“Riotsville, USA” includes several clips from “Public Broadcast Laboratory,” a newsmagazine TV show produced from 1967 to 1969 by National Education Television, the precursor to PBS. The excerpts feature mostly Black commentators, as well as folk singer Frederick Douglass Kirkpatrick’s performance of a song bluntly titled “Burn, Baby, Burn.” (No wonder the program lost its funding.)

The documentary’s final section addresses the 1968 Republican National Convention in Miami Beach, which transpired as demonstrators battled police in Liberty City — a Miami neighborhood that was geographically nearby but culturally in another universe. This chapter is constructed mostly from NBC News coverage of the events, featuring anchors Chet Huntley and David Brinkley and sponsored by Gulf. Pettengill includes a Gulf insecticide ad from the convention coverage as a darkly ironic wink at the Riotsville-trained local police’s spraying of tear gas from trucks repurposed from mosquito-eradication duty.

“Riotsville, USA” is as much a meditation as it is a history lesson. The narration, written by critic Tobi Haslett and spoken by actress Charlene Modeste, is poetic, pondering and mostly open-ended. The voice-over is heard only when the footage is digitally distorted so as to undermine the sense of realism. Jace Clayton’s otherworldly electronic score also distances the viewer from the historical images.

Advertisement

The problem with the filmmakers’ strategy is that it assumes significant knowledge of the events of 1968. The documentary elides the aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, skips Robert F. Kennedy’s killing altogether, and emphasizes disturbances at the Republican National Convention over the bigger and better-known mayhem at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Aside from that one sequence in which military personnel pose as antiwar demonstrators, the movie downplays youth-culture discontent and the anti-Vietnam movement that upended the ’68 presidential race. The film views all of 1968’s upheavals through the prism of racial conflict.

What “Riotsville, USA” gets right about that pivotal year, and every year since, is the governmental paranoia and overreaction. When discussing the mid-1960s riots, the film notes that reports of snipers during urban riots were found to be false. Then it shows how soldiers, nonetheless, were dispatched to Riotsvilles and trained to storm the fake buildings in search of snipers.

Unrated. At Landmark’s E Street Cinema and the Cinema Arts Theatre. Contains violence, mostly staged. 91 minutes.

GiftOutline Gift Article