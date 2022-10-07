What to watch with your kids: ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ and more

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is a live-action, family-friendly musical based on the beloved picture book series that began in 1962. As in the books, the story centers on the Primm family, who discover that they have a crocodile in their New York City townhouse. This version of Lyle (who’s voiced by Shawn Mendes) sings like a pop performer — but only in front of loved ones, never an audience. The main antagonist is the Primms’ downstairs neighbor, the spot-on-named Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman) — who would love nothing more than to get the entire family evicted. Expect a bit of peril: Animal control shoots a tranquilizer gun to sedate Lyle, and, in a moment of humor, he accidentally swallows a cat whole. There’s also a lot of slapstick, like when Lyle and Mr. Primm wrestle or a sequence in which two characters are pursued through New York City streets. There are a couple of fart jokes, and two different characters are caught taking a bath or shower, startling other characters. The story depicts a middle-schooler who deals with anxiety and a blended family that’s really close. Younger kids will get a kick out of Lyle’s little adventures, fans of Mendes’s music will enjoy the original songs, and parents will appreciate the messages about teamwork, courage and honesty. (105 minutes)