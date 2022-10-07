What to watch with your kids: ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ and more

In theaters.
Rosie’s Rules (TV-Y)
Streaming
Age 5+
Bilingual show for little ones celebrates multiculturalism.
“Rosie’s Rules” is a bilingual (English-Spanish) animated series for preschoolers. The stories involve a variety of topics related to cultural references to Mexico, family relations and civic concepts, like how the mail works. It also offers lessons on empathy, listening to elders, and basic mindfulness and coping skills as part of problem-solving. In the same line as “Maya & Miguel,” the show is mostly in English, but the dialogue has words in Spanish, and characters use phrases like “adiós, granito de arroz” (“bye, grain of rice”). (12 roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on PBS Kids.
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (Unrated)
Streaming
Age 6+
Spooky, silly holiday tale has cartoon violence, flirting.
“Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” is an animated mystery in which Scooby and the gang must crack a case involving ghosts and ghouls that look like them. If you know Scooby-Doo, you know what to expect here. There’s cartoon violence involving nail slashing and chase scenes set to music, including one in which characters run from floating ghosts attempting to throw fireballs at them. The monstrous-looking ghosts and ghouls might be scary for younger or more sensitive viewers. Characters are also zapped by invisible force fields, but there are no lingering injuries. There’s a bit of mild flirting as Scooby regular Velma (voiced by Kate Micucci) expresses her crush on criminal mastermind Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco). She blushes, and her glasses fog when Coco is around. As usual, the main characters display teamwork to solve the mystery. (72 minutes)
Available on demand.
Monster High: The Movie (TV-PG)
Streaming
Age 8+
Live-action monster teens face peril, appreciate diversity.
“Monster High: The Movie,” based on the dolls that also inspired the animated TV series and films, is a live-action high-school-set musical fantasy with some scenes that could frighten very young viewers. Though most of the mild scares are played for laughs (like kids playing football with an actual severed foot), teens are chased and threatened by an evil monster who appears to kill one character at one point. Characters spend time in a cemetery and suffer taunts and bullying for being different. But at Monster High, they find a place where they fit in and they learn the value of inclusion. The cast is racially diverse, and the characters represent all manner of monsters (vampires, ghouls, werewolves, etc.). Other examples of representation include a character who uses the pronouns they/them and the high school’s “all monster” bathroom. (80 minutes)
Available on Paramount Plus.
