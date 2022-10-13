New movies to stream from home this week: ‘Stars at Noon’ and more

Set during the Nicaraguan revolution that brought Daniel Ortega to power, Denis Johnson’s 1986 novel “The Stars at Noon” spun what the New York Times called a “bleak” and “desperate” tale of two expatriate lovers. As Caryn James wrote, “What better setting for such pessimism than the political and moral morass of 1980’s Nicaragua?” Transplanted from 1984 to the present day — with Ortega still in place, along with covid restrictions and masks and corruption — A24’s noirish but not especially stylish film adaptation “Stars at Noon” centers on the relationship between American journalist Trish Johnson (Margaret Qualley) and shadowy English businessman Daniel DeHaven (Joe Alwyn). After writing an article about kidnappings and hangings that displeased the government, Trish has had her passport confiscated. It’s the only evidence that she is, in fact, a reporter, as she spends the rest of the film earning money from sex, mostly with the married Daniel, who, like his paramour, may or may not be what he says he is. He’s on the lam from a Costa Rican cop (Danny Ramirez), for unclear reasons. The story is more squalid than romantic, and Qualley’s performance is annoying. She barely even opens a laptop. When she tries to get an assignment from an American editor back home (John C. Reilly, in the world’s shortest cameo), he quickly shuts her down, in one of the film’s most satisfying scenes. The other satisfying cameo is by Benny Safdie as a strangely goofball CIA officer who’s trying to use Trish to get to Daniel. But why? The two lovebirds just want to get out of the country, but it’s hard without a passport or money and with the law on your tail. It’s also hard to make a love story about two people nobody seems to like. Unrated. Available on demand; also opening at area theaters. Available Oct. 28 on Hulu. Contains sexuality, nudity, coarse language, some violence and smoking. 135 minutes.
Also streaming
In the horror film “The Accursed,” a woman (Sarah Grey) agrees to look after an elderly invalid (Meg Foster) at the request of the old woman’s estate manager (Mena Suvari), who purports to be a family friend. Once the good Samaritan arrives at her new patient’s home — a remote cabin in the creepy woods — she finds that things are not as they seem. Unrated. Available on demand. 96 minutes.
“Dark Glasses” is a new Italian thriller from writer-director Dario Argento, known for such 1970s horror classics as “Suspiria.” The film, about a blind woman (Ilenia Pastorelli) who is being pursued by a serial killer, also stars the filmmaker’s daughter Asia Argento (“XXX”). Unrated. Available on Shudder. In Italian with subtitles. 86 minutes.
“Quintessentially British” takes a documentary look at what it means to be British, featuring interviews with Judi Dench and Ian McKellen, as well as various politicians, aristocrats and artisans. Unrated. Available on demand. 97 minutes.
Freddie Thorp stars in “Summit Fever” as a mountaineering novice who pushes himself to his limits. The Guardian calls the film’s climbing sequences “super-authentic” and “genuinely exhilarating,” while cautioning: “just don’t look down at the plot.” Also starring Ryan Phillippe. R. Available on demand. Contains coarse language throughout. 115 minutes.