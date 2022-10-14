What to watch with your kids: ‘Till’ and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Till (PG-13) Age 12+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Unflinching drama about loss, love, impact of racism. “Till” is a biographical drama about Mamie Till-Mobley’s search for awareness and justice after the horrific lynching of her beloved only son, Emmett (Jalyn Hall), on Aug. 28, 1955, in Mississippi. While the movie doesn’t show the actual lynching, it depicts how armed White men forced their way into a Black family’s home, kidnapping a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint. Later, Emmett’s screams can be heard, and his broken, bloated, battered body is visible in a few harrowing scenes as Mamie (Danielle Deadwyler) identifies his body and displays him in an open casket for public viewing. White people use the n-word multiple times, both in anger and matter-of-factly, as well as the racist term “uppity” to refer to an educated Black woman. Grieving mothers are shown crying and yelling in despair, and Mamie faints upon hearing the news of Emmett’s death. Like many films about racism, hate crimes and the Jim Crow South, this drama is both powerful and sometimes difficult to watch. Parents who watch with their teens can discuss the movie’s historical and biographical elements. (130 minutes)

In theaters.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 11+

Halloween scares, attacks, language in comedic thriller.

Advertisement

“The Curse of Bridge Hollow” is set up as a family comedy revolving around a teen and her dad, but the film has lots of Halloween-themed scares, too. Some could be too intense for younger or more sensitive viewers, like séances that bring forth spirits (including demons) or when ax-wielding zombies, skeletons and laughing clowns attack humans. The humans have to fight back with both their intelligence and their fists — as well as with chain saws, shovels, cars and rifles. Language includes “s---,” “hell,” “damn,” “a--,” “b------,” “screwed,” “frigging,” “butt,” “freak,” “stupid,” “weird,” “jerk,” “Holy Lucifer” and “oh, my God.” There are jokes about White privilege, the main character’s dad (Marlon Wayans) jokingly calls a Latino boy “Rico Suave” and an older White woman calls a younger Black man “Chachi.” Adults drink beer and wine. All of that said, the main characters do learn to respect each other’s differences and strengths in the process of saving their town. (89 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Rosaline (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 13+

Comedic twist on Bard’s tragedy has some mature content.

Advertisement

“Rosaline” offers a comedic and contemporary take on the classic Shakespearean tragedy “Romeo and Juliet.” Also based on the novel “When You Were Mine” by Rebecca Serle, the story modernizes its characters but maintains a period setting. The primary cast is diverse in terms of both race and gender identity, and the women, Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever) and Juliet (Isabela Merced), are more outspoken and independent than the men of their era want them to be. Speaking of the men, they have sword fights (leading to one death not shown on screen), sustain long-held family rivalries and try to arrange marriages for their daughters. A star-crossed lover drinks a poison that makes her appear dead. Characters kiss, one makes a joke about men’s “big swords,” another consults a book titled “Erotic Love” and yet another is distracted by a bare-chested man. Adults drink at a tavern, and there’s the suggestion of a drug deal. Language includes a single use of “f---,” as well as “s---,” “hell,” “a--,” “son of a b----,” “crap,” “blow me” and various insults. (96 minutes)

Available on Hulu.

Werewolf By Night (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 14+

MCU horror special has bloody violence, solid scares.

Advertisement

“Werewolf By Night” is a Marvel Studios special presentation based on a popular 1972 comic. Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s an homage to the horror movies of the 1930s and 1940s, filmed almost entirely in black and white, and has a werewolf as the main character. Featuring lots of suspense and terror, it includes many scenes of graphic violence, with blood splattering, necks ripped open and characters bursting into flames. The monsters are mostly scary, although some characters and situations are so exaggerated that they border on funny. Though he’s a monster, protagonist Jack (Gael García Bernal) is decent and loyal and doesn’t want to cause harm. (52 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsense.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.

GiftOutline Gift Article