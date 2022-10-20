New movies to stream this week: ‘Argentina, 1985’ and more

Despite a tone that’s tidier and more deliberate than the average courtroom drama, Santiago Mitre’s fact-based drama “Argentina, 1985” — which relates the civilian trial of the leaders of Argentina’s military junta — manages to be a rousing crowd-pleaser. Ricardo Darín plays Julio Strassera, the federal prosecutor whose methodical ways belie his nickname: “Loco.” Maybe Strassera was considered crazy for even taking the case, not to mention prosecuting it with a staff of young and untested assistants. And who would blame him for hesitating? There were bomb and death threats at the time, and many in the conservative Catholic country were initially on the side of the defendants. But slowly, over the course of the film, Strassera prevails in holding the officers to account for crimes that include extrajudicial kidnapping, torture and murder. (If there are fireworks here, they’re the subdued but emotional statements of some of the junta’s victims.) It’s a stirring if subtle true story: one whose outcome left the Strassera we meet in the film — and are rooting for throughout — somewhat disappointed. But that’s only because this is a tale of justice, not vengeance. As a member of Strassera’s team puts it, “We’ll give [the defendants] what they didn’t give their victims: a fair trial.” R. Available on Amazon. Also in area theaters. In Spanish with subtitles. 140 minutes.