New movies to stream this week: ‘Wendell & Wild’ and more

Revered stop-motion animation director Henry Selick returns to form with “Wendell & Wild,” his first film since 2009’s terrifying “Coraline.” Co-written by Selick and Jordan Peele (based on an unpublished book Selick co-wrote with Clay McLeod Chapman), the film focuses on Kat (voice of Lyric Ross), a young Black girl who has been failed by the system after the death of her parents — a tragedy she blames herself for. After being chosen for a second-chance program at a prestigious but underfunded private school, Kat returns to her hometown to find it in shambles, under the dark cloud of an evil corporation that has set up shop and aims to destroy more lives than it already has. It’s the perfect setup for a coming-of-age redemption story with a protagonist who loves blaring rock music and shoves off the prospect of friends, but this film has literal demons rather than just those pesky metaphorical ones. Kat learns she’s a Hell Maiden, a bit of lore that is sadly underdeveloped but involves magical powers and the ability to summon demons, two of whom contact her: Wendell and Wild (voiced, respectively, by Keegan-Michael Key and Peele, reviving their “Key & Peele” partnership). They promise Kat they will resurrect her parents if she brings them to the land of the living. Resurrection may not be a demonic power, but lying is. Why do these demons want to go aboveground anyway? Destruction? World domination? No. They want to build the best amusement park ever, something their father (Ving Rhames) has punished them for suggesting. But to get their dream park in the mortal world, they have to make a deal with a business worse than the devil. Though not as nightmare-inducing as Selick’s previous work, “Wendell & Wild” focuses on the monsters that inhabit the real world rather than those that may be hiding under your bed. PG-13. Available on Netflix. Contains some mature thematic material, violence, substance use and brief strong language. 106 minutes.