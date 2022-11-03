New movies to stream this week: ‘God Forbid’ and more

The documentary “God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty” begins with Giancarlo Granda sitting down to tell his story directly to the camera: a lurid tale of how, in 2012, the self-described “horny 20-year-old” pool attendant at Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau hotel met Jerry Falwell Jr. — then president of Liberty University — and his wife, Becki, beginning a years-long affair with Becki in which he would have sex with her while Jerry watched. The tale, narrated alternately by Granda and Mark Ebner, author of “Off the Deep End: Jerry and Becki Falwell and the Collapse of an Evangelical Dynasty,” gets more icky still: Eventually, Granda says, Granda and Falwell would take turns. “When I think about it,” Granda says, “I cringe.” You may, too, and not just at Ebner, who can hardly open his mouth without dropping an f-bomb. Gradually, the saga grows to involve a $4.5 million investment in Miami real estate with some shady partners and a meeting with — wait for it — Donald Trump. This is when the film by Billy Corben (director of the Netflix docuseries “Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami”) starts to get a lot more interesting, attempting to connect the dots between the sex scandal and the political “king-making” of the Falwell family, which includes Junior’s father, the late televangelist and Moral Majority founder Jerry Falwell Sr. Eventually, Corben attempts to draw a line between the Fontainebleau and the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court and the rise of white nationalism. It may be a stretch, but the connection is strengthened by the sober commentary and context provided by the University of Pennsylvania’s Anthea Butler, an authority on history, race, politics, evangelicalism, gender and sexuality, media, and popular culture. “God Forbid” could use a lot more of her and a little less of Ebner’s potty mouth. TV-MA. Available on Hulu. 109 minutes.