New movies to stream this week: ‘Is That Black Enough for You?’

Former New York Times film critic Elvis Mitchell is the writer and director of “Is This Black Enough for You?,” a highly personal yet deeply informed documentary essay that argues that the 1970s — the heyday of blaxploitation and beyond — was a golden age for Black film: “Why did these movies stop getting made?” he laments rhetorically, referring to stories showcasing the new kind of raw, swaggering confidence of such films as “Shaft.” It’s a great question, but I’m not sure Mitchell ever really answers it — or wants to. Instead, he takes a big running start by explaining how his grandmother influenced his perspective as a child. (She wouldn’t let him watch “Mayberry R.F.D.” because, as he recalls her saying, “There’s no Black people in that Southern town. What do you think happened to them?”) Mitchell makes some intriguing connections, comparing scenes of Black actor Duane Jones boarding up windows against zombies in the 1968 horror classic “Night of the Living Dead” to footage of homeowners barricading their homes against rioters, for instance. He’s biting off a lot here, and it sometimes shows. Mitchell races through a laundry list of 1970s movies, well-known and obscure — “Super Fly,” “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song,” “Buck and the Preacher,” “The Spook Who Sat by the Door,” “Claudine,” “Thomasine & Bushrod,” “The Wiz” and many more — devoting mere seconds of commentary to some. But he certainly gives viewers food for thought: Mitchell remembers thinking, as a teenager, that 1974’s “Three the Hard Way,” a thriller about a plot to poison the U.S. water supply with a toxin targeting Black people, was the “most laughable” thing he had ever seen. Then his father told him about the Tuskegee experiment, in which Black men were deliberately infected with syphilis without consent. There’s such a thing as justifiable paranoia, Mitchell notes, joking that the condition is the “scientific term for African American.” R. Available on Netflix. Contains nudity, some sexual material, coarse language, violence and drug use. 125 minutes.
Also streaming
“Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm” is a feature-length animated comedy based on the now-canceled Adult Swim series “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” centering on a group of anthropomorphic food items: Frylock (voice of Carey Means), a box of french fries; Master Shake (Dana Snyder), a milkshake; and Meatwad (Dave Willis), a ball of ground meat. R. Available on demand. Contains coarse language, crude sexual material and some violence. 76 minutes.
If “The Good Nurse,” Netflix’s true-crime thriller starring Eddie Redmayne as serial killer Charlie Cullen, only whetted your appetite for more killer-nurse content, then allow me to suggest “Capturing the Killer Nurse.” The new Netflix documentary about Cullen, a New Jersey R.N. whose killings, committed while on duty at several hospitals, may have numbered in the hundreds, includes interviews with the nurses who helped alert detectives to his crimes, as well as audio from Cullen himself. TV-14. Available on Netflix. 95 minutes.
“Pulp Fiction” co-stars John Travolta and Bruce Willis reunite in “Paradise City,” a thriller about bounty hunter Ian Swan (Willis) in pursuit of a Maui mob boss known as el Gringo Narco (Travolta). When Ian is shot and presumed dead, his son (Blake Jenner), his ex-partner (Stephen Dorff) and a local detective (Praya Lundberg) set out to find Ian’s killers. Slant magazine calls it an “inept schlockfest.” R. Available on demand. Contains violence and strong language. 94 minutes.
Baltimore-born actress, comedian, writer and activist Sarah Jones, who won a special Tony Award in 2006 for her performance in the one-woman show “Bridge & Tunnel,” is the writer, director and star of “Sell/Buy/Date,” a hybrid narrative and documentary film (executive-produced by Meryl Streep) exploring the theme of sex work. “On her quest, Jones checks in with some friends — Rosario Dawson, Ilana Glazer and Bryan Cranston, among them,” the New York Times writes. “She also brings along four of her characters, which she plays herself: bubbe Lorraine; Bella, a sex-work studies major; Rashid, an Uber driver; and Nereida, a women’s rights advocate. The quartet provide comic relief, and more.” Unrated. Available on demand. 97 minutes.