What to watch with your kids: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and more

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (PG-13) Age 12+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Epic, women-led sequel is part tribute, part intense battle. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to Marvel’s massively popular “Black Panther.” After the death of the beloved King T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman), the kingdom of Wakanda must regroup to protect itself against those who hope to destabilize the country and steal its vibranium. There’s also a new threat in the form of a superhuman, underwater-dwelling people descended from Mesoamericans. Expect action-packed fight scenes, law enforcement pursuits, hand-to-hand combat, weapons use and potentially disturbing scenes of people throwing themselves into the ocean while hypnotized. People die from fatal injuries during battles and drowning. One death is especially upsetting, as it leaves a character without any family. Language includes just a few uses of “s---”/“bulls---,” and there’s no romance. Viewers looking for applications to the real world can discuss the importance of diplomacy and collaboration, as well as the idea of intergroup understanding among people of color. The movie is dedicated to Boseman, and it fittingly deals with grief and loss even more than the first film. Stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira all reprise their roles from the first film. (161 minutes)

In theaters.

My Father’s Dragon (PG)

Streaming

Age 6+

Runaway finds courage in colorful cartoon fantasy adventure.

“My Father’s Dragon” is an animated feature from the filmmakers behind “Wolfwalkers” and “The Secret of Kells.” Adapted from a children’s book written in 1948, it follows Elmer (voice of Jacob Tremblay), who — hoping to find a way to help his widowed mother financially — goes on a fantasy odyssey. He’s lured by a talking cat and then taken to an island where he’ll be made to work. The entire journey is presented as a fun adventure, but there’s never a warning or takeaway about the dangers of running away from home or talking to strangers. Messages touch on the value of friendship, self-discovery, resourcefulness and believing in yourself — although, in this case, that results in both Elmer and Boris the dragon (Gaten Matarazzo) diving into serious danger that just happens to work out okay. There are several scenes where Elmer is in peril, including being threatened by wild animals, near drowning and high falls. Language is limited to “shut up,” and there’s no substance use or racy content. (103 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Zootopia Plus (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Fun shorts revisit animal friends; some scares, adult jokes.

“Zootopia Plus” is a fun, action-packed Disney Plus original series. It’s a collection of shorts that expands the story of several characters featured in the Oscar-winning film “Zootopia.” Expect a couple of mild scares, including an animal “going savage” and attacking other creatures. There’s also a bit of insult language (“dumb”) and jokes tailored for adults. Characters kiss, and there’s a reference to seeing an animal nude. Music from the movie’s original soundtrack is embedded in the show. Themes include adventure, teamwork and creativity. (Six roughly 11-minute episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Falling for Christmas (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 10+

Lohan’s frothy holiday romance has some mild danger.

“Falling for Christmas” is a predictable but tween-friendly holiday romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet of “Glee.” Extremely wealthy characters learn about life’s simpler pleasures following an accident, which involves falling down a mountain. One rams into a tree headfirst and loses her memory. Some characters, including a child, are also grieving loved ones who died. The same child makes a Christmas wish for her father to find new love, and there’s a mysterious Santa-like character. The film underscores the idea that doing good for others has its own rewards and that wealth doesn’t necessarily bring happiness. Expect a bit of drinking, mild flirtation and kissing, as well as one character who goes from a relationship with one person to the appearance of one with another. (95 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsense.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.

