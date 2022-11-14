Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars ) Here’s a non-brief synopsis of the documentary “All That Breathes”: The film follows two remarkable men in New Delhi: Mohammad Saud and his older brother Nadeem Shehzad, former bodybuilders who used their scientific curiosity, compassion and knowledge of human musculature to figure out how to care for sick and injured birds — chiefly, the city’s ubiquitous predators, black kites — in a makeshift wildlife rehabilitation center where, with the assistance of a young employee named Salik Rehman, they have treated more than 20,000 animals since 2010. You could say they’re winging it (apologies).

The kites, which are said to be dropping out of the sky in high numbers, might have been sickened by New Delhi’s notorious air pollution. But many are also hurt after flying into the city’s traditional kite strings — the ones on kites you fly for recreation — which are often coated with crushed glass, although the practice is banned, as part of competitive airborne battles.

The black kites, voracious scavengers, are a vital part of the city’s ecosystem, helping to consume trash in local landfills. After a profile of the brothers and their work ran in the New York Times in February 2020, fundraising became easier for their hospital, although it was also around that time the city was roiled by violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims, in response to 2019 legislation that excluded Muslim migrants from citizenship.

The brothers, who are Muslims, got started in the wildlife rehabilitation business by accident, after a local animal hospital, run by religiously vegetarian Jains, refused to treat the meat-eating kites.

Much of that you will not learn by watching this strangely uplifting film, which is more of a meditation on the interconnectedness of life than an assemblage of facts. Rather, filmmaker Shaunak Sen trains his camera not just on black kites, whom Saud aptly describes as “swimming” in the sky, but on rats, bugs, wild pigs, cows, horses, turtles, monkeys and frogs. They also are living things, Saud reminds us, just as worthy of our compassion as a Muslim is to a Hindu, and vice versa.

As Saud, who narrates the film, notes near the end, lending the movie its title and its poetic summation, “Life itself is kinship. We’re all a community of air.”

Unrated. At the AFI Silver. Contains brief strong language and images of injured and dead birds. In Hindi with subtitles. 94 minutes.

