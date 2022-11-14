Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars ) Even before sitting down to watch Netflix’s new stop-motion adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s 1883 children’s book — the umpteenth film version of the tale of a wooden marionette come to life, and the second one this year, after Disney’s live-action remake of its own 1940 classic — it should be obvious that this is not going to be your grandfather’s “Pinocchio.” That’s clear from the movie’s title alone: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” True to form for the horror-loving filmmaker behind Oscar winners “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “The Shape of Water,” this is a dark affair, despite the occasional song. And yes, it’s a musical.

Once the film, which is co-directed by Mark Gustafson, animation director of “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” gets underway, it’s even more apparent that this is not exactly a kids’ movie. The tone is established well before we even get to the scene, late in the film, of a crucified Pinocchio (voice of Gregory Mann, who also plays the role of the little human child whose death precipitates the action of the story).

Speaking of crucifixion, there is a strong and surprising undercurrent of spirituality and religion here, with references to church attendance and the loss of faith sprinkled throughout. Pinocchio’s “father,” the woodworker Geppetto (David Bradley), is shown restoring a life-size altarpiece of Jesus nailed to the cross in early scenes. And when Geppetto’s young human son dies — the untimely victim of a stray wartime bomb — an alcohol-sodden Geppetto curses God before setting to carving the titular wooden puppet. Soon, a nightmare-inducing version of the Blue Fairy shows up to bring the wooden boy to life. Here, she’s called the Wood Sprite and is played by an icy-voiced Tilda Swinton, who also voices the Wood Sprite’s even creepier sister, Death.

So much death in this “Pinocchio”!

True to the book — and despite the film’s PG rating — there’s a morbid pall hanging over the narrative, in which Pinocchio repeatedly travels back and forth between the realm of the living and the underworld, until he can learn the lesson of unselfishness and unlearn the bratty behavior he appears to have been born — er, carved — with. (In that sense, the overarching ethic of reincarnation is more Buddhist than Christian. At one point, we watch Pinocchio get run over by a truck, only to spring back to life after a short visit to the Other Side.)

As the morality play unfolds in its otherwise predictable path, Pinocchio must first contend with enslavement by an evil carny (Christoph Waltz), then conscription into the Italian armed forces. Most of “Pinocchio” takes place during World War II. An amusingly caricatured version of Benito Mussolini appears to watch Pinocchio perform, before Il Duce orders one of his minions to shoot Pinocchio for making fun of him.

Narrated by Sebastian J. Cricket (Ewan McGregor, who does his level best to lighten the sometimes funereal mood), “Pinocchio” is a handsomely imagined fable: halfway between Disney and the more faithful — and much more surreal — Italian version that came out in 2020. So what if Geppetto and Pinocchio have inexplicable British accents in an Italian town where all the other citizens sound like extras from “House of Gucci”? Yes, the film may be upsetting to some younger children, but it does make a kind of grown-up sense: Be good. Think of others before yourself. And no one lives forever.

PG. At Landmark’s Atlantic Plumbing Cinema; available Dec. 9 on Netflix. Contains dark thematic material, violence, peril, some rude humor, scatological humor and brief smoking. 116 minutes.

