What to watch with your kids: ‘Spirited’ and more

A Christmas Story Christmas (PG)
Age 8+
Sequel to holiday fave has language, injuries, drinking.
“A Christmas Story Christmas” is a sequel to the beloved 1983 film and features many of the same characters and actors (including star Peter Billingsley). It has lots of positive messages about family and friendship, as well as many scenes involving adults drinking, kids clamoring for toys for Christmas, and both kids and adults bullying each other. Characters fall down and have sledding accidents that include falling from heights, ramming head-on into cars and lampposts, breaking limbs, and being taken to the hospital with injuries. People grieve the loss of loved ones. A boy looks at an underwear catalogue, and a child is allowed to help behind a bar. Language includes “hell,” “damn,” “a--,” “dumba--,” “son of a b----,” “suckers,” etc. (98 minutes)
Available on HBO Max.
Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (TV-G)
Age 10+
Insightful doc about history of iconic cartoon character.
“Mickey: The Story of a Mouse” is a revealing documentary about the making and merchandising of the iconic cartoon character. References and images include bombings, bullying, death, guns, war and smoking. There’s a mention of the word “helluva.” One of the film’s important messages is how one person’s hopes and dreams can make a positive impact on others. Themes also include perseverance, communication and teamwork. (89 minutes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Slumberland (PG)
Age 10+
Child faces peril, parental loss in imaginative adventure.
“Slumberland” is an action-packed adventure film in which characters, including a child named Nemo (Marlow Barkley), face significant danger. Nemo’s life and the lives of others are often at risk, and her father dies in an early scene. People fall down, are pushed out of windows, crash in cars and airplanes, are hit with a freeze ray and locked up, drown in the ocean or come close to it, and are pursued by nightmarish shadowy creatures. And Nemo isn’t the only character experiencing sorrow who feels like she wants to disappear and let life pass her by. Characters demonstrate courage and resilience, making sacrifices for one another. The film’s story and characters are based loosely on Winsor McCay’s early 1900s comic strip “Little Nemo in Slumberland,” and it has some insightful messages about overcoming grief and choosing to live life to its fullest. Language includes “damn,” “hell,” “heck,” “butt” and mild insults. Jason Momoa, Kyle Chandler and Chris O’Dowd co-star. (117 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
