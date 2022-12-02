What to watch with your kids: ‘Willow’ and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tom and Jerry: Snowman’s Land (PG-13) Streaming Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Age 6+ Winter tale with familiar frenemies has slapstick violence. “Tom and Jerry: Snowman’s Land” is an animated slapstick tale based on the classic cartoon that frequently (and violently) pits a mouse and cat against each other. In this installment, Jerry and his nephew Tuffy (voice of Kath Soucie) encounter a magical snowman named Larry (Kevin Michael Richardson) and must keep him from melting. Expect lots of cartoon violence, played for laughs. Characters fall from heights, are smashed into walls and get electrocuted. There are also snowball fights, including a bazooka-style gun that can rapidly fire snowballs. Characters sometimes fill it with marbles or ice-filled snowballs. Injuries don’t last long. The movie has mild insults, including “jerk,” “sap” and “weirdo.” On a positive note, the story emphasizes the importance of teamwork and perseverance. (76 minutes)

Available on demand.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Kids break rules, face consequences in animated adaptation.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” is an animated movie inspired by Jeff Kinney’s mega-popular book series (and the follow-up to 2021’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”). There’s teasing, potty humor, mild taunts (“dummy,” “stupid” and “nerd”) and misbehavior from teens and tweens. Rodrick (voice of Hunter Dillon) and Greg (Brady Noon) throw a party while their parents are out of town. Characters fall down, run into things and drive wildly, but nobody gets injured. Rodrick is generally not nice to little brother Greg, and he teaches him how to lie and cheat. The brothers get caught regularly and face consequences for their actions. Their parents and grandfather try to support their relationship while teaching them life lessons about honesty, duty and the importance of family. (76 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Willow (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 10+

Ensemble shines in fantasy quest; some romance, violence.

“Willow” is an adventure fantasy series based on the 1988 film. Alongside a cast of both new and familiar faces, Warwick Davis returns to reprise his role as the unlikely wizard. Like the original movie, the series is a rollicking, lively tale with lots of fantasy violence and romance. There’s dark imagery, including characters called “bone ravers” who wear skulls as masks. Other monsters have caged heads, and zombielike creatures bare their pointy teeth. Violence includes frequent swordplay, fights against monsters and a bloody battlefield with many dead bodies. Romance is a major plot point; characters kiss and make out extensively, and there’s lots of sexual innuendo. Language includes “damn,” “a--,” “suck” and “hell.” (Eight roughly hour-long episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Darby and the Dead (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 13+

Language, drinking, death in unoriginal teen comedy.

“Darby and the Dead” is a high-school-set story about a young woman (Riele Downs) who can see dead people. The story involves death and grieving. The main character has a near-death accident that kills her mother, and a school nemesis accidentally electrocutes herself and dies on school premises. High-schoolers tease and bully one another, but the main lesson is that popularity, appearances and cliques matter less than kindness, being true to yourself and maintaining real relationships. Teens kiss and flirt. There’s discussion of which emoji represent “penises,” “vaginas” and “butts.” Language includes “s---,” “bulls---,” “a--,” “damn,” “goddammit,” “hell,” “b----,” “sucks,” stand-ins for “f---” and mild insults. Teens drink at a party, and there’s a drug reference. The film’s main characters are Black, Native Hawaiian, Chinese and White. One cheerleader is transgender, as is the film’s director. (100 minutes)

Available on Hulu.

