StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars ) The documentary “Loudmouth” opens with a stark contrast: a shot of the Rev. Al Sharpton as he walks toward the chair in which he’ll sit for the course of the roughly two-hour movie as he reflects on his career as a civil rights activist. Dressed in a dapper gray three-piece suit, with his salt-and-pepper hair slicked neatly back, Sharpton, who turned 68 in October, cuts a very different figure from the early 1980s footage of him that director Josh Alexander intersperses amid the interview segments that form the spine of the film — and not just because the Brooklyn-born Baptist minister and MSNBC host has famously lost so much weight. (Sharpton reportedly went from over 300 pounds to around 130.)

He possesses a quiet gravitas, speaking in measured cadence that is sharply different from the older footage. The disparity is intentional: Alexander includes clips of commentators referring to the film’s subject — often shown in a track suit and James Brown-like pompadour, shouting into a microphone — as an “agitator,” “troublemaker,” “rabble-rouser” and other terms that fly in the face of the person we see before us.

The cheekily titled “Loudmouth” has been marketed as a look back at Sharpton’s life and career, but the film’s emphasis is mainly on the latter, presenting almost 40-year-old footage of Sharpton advocating for justice in the wake of such incidents as the 1986 death of Michael Griffith, a Black man who was fatally struck by a car after being chased by a White mob onto a highway in the Howard Beach neighborhood of Queens. Those episodes are shown along with more recent footage from protests in the wake of such police killings as that of George Floyd in 2020.

Speaking at Floyd’s funeral, Sharpton refers to himself as a lifelong “blowup man” — someone who steps in to bring attention to injustice by, in a word, shouting. “I don’t apologize for that,” he adds. But there is little in the film that offers insight into what makes him tick as a person.

Sharpton himself would probably admit that “tick” is the wrong word for the sound he makes. In his effort to spotlight racism and racially motivated violence, the subject of “Loudmouth” rails, showboats, declaims and blusters. In the end, though, has he made a difference? Sadly, as “Loudmouth” makes all too apparent, little has changed over four decades, except perhaps that Sharpton is these days a bit more modest in his self-appraisal.

As the interview winds down, Sharpton calls himself, with an uncharacteristic mix of self-effacement and understatement, “some fat guy from Brooklyn who lost the weight and got some stuff done.”

Unrated. At area theaters. Contains some mature thematic material. 123 minutes.

