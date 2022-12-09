What to watch with your kids: ‘Matilda: The Musical’ and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (PG) Streaming Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Age 7+ Characters face danger, show teamwork in animated sequel. “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again” is an animated sequel to the popular franchise starring Ben Stiller. The characters are the same, as is the type of adventures the characters face. Though the violence and peril are cartoonish, younger viewers could be scared, especially by the evil characters, one of whom shoots fire from his eyes. Jokes and goofy asides lighten the mood. But one beloved figure appears to die — he’s alive — and there are fights, falls, threatening creatures, explosions, crashes, chases, near-drownings, swords, mummies and an army of statue-like figures. Teenager Nick (voice of Joshua Bassett) has taken over the night guard position from his dad, who hopes Nick will gain some much-needed confidence. He learns that it pays to try new things and that teamwork relies on individual strengths. There’s also some crushing and flirting between Nick and a classmate. The museum gang, diverse in ethnicities, nationalities and historical periods, supports and makes sacrifices for one another. Language includes a laugh at the word “boobie” and barbs such as “idiot,” “jerk” and “stupid.” (117 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical (PG)

Age 8+

Musical adaptation has positive messages, some scares.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical” is a wonderful adaptation with plenty of positive messages, but it also has scary scenes. It’s based on a stage musical, which in turn was based on the same classic kids’ book that inspired the well-known 1996 film adaptation. Matilda (Alisha Weir) is a gifted young girl who starts at a school run by the evil Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson). Trunchbull runs her school through fear, punishing the students for things they haven’t even done. Her methods include force-feeding a child with cake, locking others in a spiked closet, and grabbing one by the hair and throwing them out of the school grounds. Matilda’s parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) also treat Matilda appallingly. Yet despite this cruelty, Matilda shows great courage in standing up to them all and defending her schoolmates — even if this does sometimes include playing mischievous pranks. She also finds comfort in kindhearted teacher Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch) and librarian Mrs. Phelps (Sindhu Vee). Expect some potty humor and language like “brat,” “maggot” and “snot nose.” (116 minutes)

In theaters and on Netflix.

Something From Tiffany’s (PG)

Streaming

Age 10+

City shines in romance with kissing, drinking and language.

“Something From Tiffany’s” is a romantic comedy about two mismatched couples considering marriage. Their unsuitability becomes even more apparent when one partner from each couple meets unexpectedly and realizes they’re attracted to one another. Expect conversations about love and relationships, kissing, people being judged on their looks and mention of a “hookup.” There are references to a woman and a girl both losing their mothers when young. A character is hit by a car and suffers a concussion and memory loss. Adults drink regularly, and there’s mention of getting “ripped” and a joke about taking mushrooms. Language includes “s---,” “a--,” “suck,” “dang” and “oh my God.” The film is based on Melissa Hill’s book and produced by Reese Witherspoon. (87 minutes)

Available on Prime Video.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (PG)

Streaming

Age 11+

Masterful but intense animated version is dark and scary.

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” is darker and may be potentially scarier for some kids than other adaptations of the classic tale. It’s set between world wars in fascist Italy, and both kids and adults are killed by bombs. A character dies but is repeatedly reincarnated. A man diminishes his son and orders him to shoot his best friend, while another shuts his son in a closet and calls him a “burden.” Characters are threatened and injured in a variety of ways, including falls, electric shocks, fires, explosions, fights, accidents and deadly sea creatures. Imagery includes the fascist military, a crucified Jesus, funeral processions, grieving parents who drown their sorrows in alcohol, hurt children and angry mobs. Some animated characters are designed in a way that could be unsettling, and some songs and scenes are sad. Language includes a variety of taunts that mostly offer synonyms for “weak” or “worthless,” and a song featuring potty language. The film delves into questions on the meaning of life and father-son relationships. (116 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

