What to watch with your kids: ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ and more

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) Age 8+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Danger, peril ratchet up a notch for charismatic cat. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” — which centers on popular “Shrek 2” character Puss in Boots (voice of Antonio Banderas) — ratchets up the franchise’s peril a notch. Puss is down to the last of his nine lives, and he’s pursued throughout the movie by a creepy, whistling manifestation of death in the form of a wolf who wields two sharp crescent-shaped swords. In his pursuit of the mystical Last Wish, which could restore his squandered lives, Puss encounters other menacing characters, ominous situations and violent fights (with swords, knives and other weapons). But he also learns lessons about the value of positive thinking, working with others and prioritizing loved ones over selfish pursuits. The voice cast, led by Spanish and Latino actors, peppers the dialogue with Spanish. (100 minutes)

In theaters.

Wildcat (R)

Age 15+

Powerful doc looks frankly at mental health struggles.

“Wildcat” is a moving documentary about how the rehabilitation of a wild ocelot in the Amazon helps a young British veteran heal after facing mental health struggles. Expect discussions about suicide/suicidal ideation/self-harm, descriptions of alcohol dependence and abuse, gunfire and gun violence, and scenes of violence in the wild (hunting, animal death). Language is quite strong, with uses of “f---,” “s---,” “oh, God” and more. But the movie’s themes of compassion, empathy, perseverance and curiosity are clear. (105 minutes)

In theaters. Available Dec. 30 on Prime Video.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (TV-G)

Streaming

Age 5+

Stunning, thoughtful book adaptation celebrates friendship.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” is a short film based on the popular children’s book by Charlie Mackesy. It follows the journey of a boy (voice of Jude Coward Nicoll) who’s looking for home; on his way, he meets three animals who help and advise him on life’s big questions. Expect a few moments of peril, such as when the other animals are threatened by the fox (Idris Elba) and when a character nearly drowns crossing a wild river. But overall, this gentle special is beautifully animated and deliberately paced, and families of all ages will appreciate its lessons. (30 minutes)

Available on Apple TV Plus.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 13+

Sharp, layered mystery sequel; smoking, drinking, cursing.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is, like the original “Knives Out,” a comedic murder mystery centering on private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). While the first movie followed an extended family, the sequel’s cast is more like a “family” of influencer friends, and the film pokes fun at the types of people currently ruling pop culture: the billionaire genius (Edward Norton), the supermodel (Kate Hudson), the celebrity scientist (Leslie Odom Jr.), the politician (Kathryn Hahn) and a YouTuber (Dave Bautista). The ultimate takeaway is that the rich, famous and powerful aren’t any smarter, better or savvier than anyone else. But these are wealthy, extravagant characters, and constant drinking is part of their glamorous aesthetic. Blanc also smokes cigars, and other characters vape and smoke pot. A supporting character known as Whiskey wears revealing clothes and is shown aggressively kissing and sitting astride a clothed man. There’s also a long conversation about “boobs”; other language includes “a--,” “s---” and a couple of uses of “f---.” And, given that this is a murder mystery, expect a couple of non-graphic deaths, plus weapons use (guns, spear gun), fire and explosions. (139 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

