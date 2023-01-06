Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Instantly, everything in me changed. It’s almost like there was a dead, inactive set of selves and DNA in me that suddenly just came alive.” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is speaking on Zoom (screen name: Questo!!!) from his office at NBC Studio 6B, where he leads the Roots, the house band for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Thompson is recalling the moment when, while taping an episode of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots,” the historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. informed him that he was the descendant of Charlie and Maggie Lewis, natives of the Dahomey kingdom who, in 1860, were smuggled illegally to Alabama on the schooner Clotilda, the last known slave ship to arrive in America.

“I basically just went down a nonstop rabbit hole over the past two years, playing catch-up for the last five decades,” Thompson says, calling his newfound knowledge of his family’s past “absolutely transformative. It really completes you.”

Thompson grew up in Philadelphia, the son of musicians Arthur and Jacqueline Thompson. Although he had been able to trace a great-great-grandmother once for an eighth-grade school project, “besides knowing her name, I didn’t know where she came from,” Thompson says. “I just knew nothing. And when you know nothing, you tend to live in that place where you feel like you’re nothing.”

After the “Finding Your Roots” episode aired in early 2020, Thompson took advantage of the pandemic pause to read whatever he could about the country of his ancestors’ birth, now called Benin. “I wanted to know everything,” Thompson recalls. “I wanted to know, what colors did they wear? What did the king and queen look like? What foods did they prepare? What was their spiritual practice like? What was their religion?”

About the same time, documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown was finishing the first edit of “Descendant,” a film chronicling the history of the Clotilda, the discovery of the ship’s remnants in 2019 in the Mobile River, and its lingering impact in the Alabama community of Africatown, where several Clotilda survivors settled after they were freed. (Anthropologist and author Zora Neale Hurston documented the story of Africatown and its inhabitants in the 1928 short documentary “Fieldwork” and the book “Barracoon: The Story of the Last ‘Black Cargo,’” finished in 1931 and published in 2018.) Hopeful that he might want to be involved, Brown sent a copy to Thompson, who by then was working on his own film, “The Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised”), which would go on to win the 2022 Oscar for best documentary.

After several months, Thompson agreed to be an executive producer on “Descendant.” “I wasn’t even coming from the standpoint of, ‘This will be my next movie project,’” Thompson says. Instead, he approached it much like his collaboration with D’Angelo on “Voodoo” or co-producing the soundtrack for “Hamilton.”

“Half the time I do these projects knowing I have the best seat in the house,” Thompson explains, adding that when it came to “Descendant,” “I just knew that, regardless of the outcome, I wanted to be in proximity.”

“Descendant” premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where it won a special jury award and was acquired by Netflix, with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company presenting. Recently shortlisted for the documentary Oscar, the film is considered an assured nominee; a win would make Thompson an Academy Award winner in two successive years.

Becoming a hit, Thompson insists, isn’t the point of a film that delves deeply into how history reverberates over decades, especially when it’s forgotten or actively suppressed. On a personal level, the film allowed him to meet long-lost cousins — fellow descendants of Charlie Lewis — who live in Mobile. One of them, Joycelyn Davis, is a major protagonist in “Descendant,” at first skeptical of the importance of the Clotilda shipwreck, then advocating for the community’s profiting from the artifact, much like Mobile businessman and plantation owner Timothy Meaher sought to profit from their ancestors’ bodies.

An ostinato of generational trauma pervades “Descendant,” trauma that Thompson has experienced firsthand. “I’ve basically been spending the last two years sort of unraveling that endless spool of yarn,” he says, “trying to free myself of it.” At the center of that trauma is silence: the silence of grandmothers and grandfathers who were prevented from or couldn’t bear sharing the most unspeakable truths of their pasts; and the silence of those who kept their involvement in the slave trade a secret even as their families’ wealth accrued.

The Clotilda came to the United States as the result of a bet made by Meaher that, even though the slave trade had been outlawed in 1808, he could successfully send a ship to Africa and bring back enslaved humans without being caught or punished. A captain named William Foster abetted him in his plan, traveling to the West African city of Ouidah and bringing back 110 individuals between the ages of 5 and 23. When he reached Mobile Bay, Foster scuttled and burned the Clotilda, to erase the evidence of his and Meaher’s crime. “Descendant” portrays the Meahers as a shadowy but still-powerful presence in Africatown, where, the film persuasively argues, residents have been chronically contaminated by the factories that leased land from the family.

The Meahers and their representatives are pointedly absent in “Descendant,” a gaping hole in the narrative that speaks to the impunity of Timothy Meaher’s original Clotilda scheme, and the shame and intellectual dishonesty that have obscured the realities of racism for centuries. Thompson, for his part, sees the familiar contours of instinctive self-protection.

“I think, to be an American, your monetary self-preservation has to be protected at all times, often to the detriment of your spiritual enlightenment,” he says, adding that, as tempting as it is to calculate what it would take economically to make Africatown whole, the reparations debated in the film might by now be too small. “It’s literally almost priceless now,” he says of authentic restitution. “I wish there were free health care in terms of mental health. I would take a mediation center and [daily] mental health workshops and classes over a billion-dollar amount.”

Thompson is struck by the fact that both “Summer of Soul,” which chronicled the 1969 music festival known as “Black Woodstock” and “Descendant” uncover buried histories, a mission he intends to pursue in future films. “There’s this common denominator amongst all these projects that I have down the line, uncovering histories and knowledge about people [who aren’t] otherwise household names,” he says.

Perhaps most important, the history of the Clotilda isn’t just uncovered, it’s unfinished.

“Right now you’re seeing people who are slowly discovering their voices,” says Thompson. “Now they’re thinking about, ‘Okay, am I an alderman now? Do I run for city council? Am I a community leader?’ Now they’re realizing, ‘I’m the person who has to roll up the sleeves and make the change I want to see.’”

Whatever the film’s Oscar prospects, Thompson concludes that something has already been won. “I think the victory now is that the story is still happening and being written as we speak,” he says. “And basically there are future leaders here. And they’re all slowly getting their political galoshes wet now. And it’s a really beautiful thing to see.”

“Descendant” will be shown at 2 p.m. Saturday at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, followed by a panel discussion with director Margaret Brown, executive producer Ahmir Thompson and others involved in the film. nmaahc.si.edu/events

