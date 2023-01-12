New movies to stream this week: ‘The Drop’ and more

If cringe comedy is your thing, Hulu’s “The Drop” has it in spades. Set in what appears to be a Mexican resort, the story follows three couples who have gathered to celebrate the (small) destination wedding of friends Mia and Peggy (Aparna Nancherla and Jennifer Lafleur). Upon the arrival of the main protagonists — Lex and Mani (Anna Konkle of “PEN15” and Jermaine Fowler of “Coming 2 America”), who are trying to have a baby — Lex picks up and then accidentally drops Mia’s infant daughter on the airport sidewalk, leading Lex and Mani to question their life choices. Don’t worry, the baby’s fine, but everyone else is a wreck, in a story whose laughs derive mainly from situations in which people are made to feel uncomfortable. There are plenty of those situations, but not much else, in a fragmentary screenplay consisting of moments of awkwardness in place of traditional scenes, co-written by director Sarah Adina Smith (“Buster’s Mal Heart”) and Joshua Leonard. Leonard, of “The Blair Witch Project,” also has an acting part, but he, like everyone else, gets upstaged by Jillian Bell and Utkarsh Ambudkar, reuniting from “Brittany Runs a Marathon” and providing most of the film’s genuine chuckles. R. Available on Hulu. Contains sex, coarse language, brief nudity and some drug use. 92 minutes.