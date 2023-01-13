What to watch with your kids: ‘A Man Called Otto’ and more

Tom Hanks produced and stars in “A Man Called Otto,” an ultimately life-affirming dramedy that deals frankly with suicidal ideation. Adapted from Fredrik Backman’s best-selling book and the Academy Award-nominated 2016 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove,” it centers on a man named Otto (Hanks), the epitome of the cranky “get off my lawn” type, who wants to end his life as a matter of efficiency. The movie presents a series of humorously interrupted attempts at his death via suicide (using a rope, asphyxiation, a gun, etc.), all of which lead to the point at which Otto realizes that, while his wife and career are gone, life can still be fulfilling. The movie encourages giving others grace, since you may not be aware of what they’re going through. The residents in Otto’s housing complex are diverse in terms of age, gender, race, economics, ability and health, and they’re the definition of neighborly. Otto is counterbalanced by Marisol (Mariana Treviño), a positively portrayed Mexican immigrant mother of two who moves in across the street. In addition to Otto’s attempts at ending his life, there’s a road rage incident. Otto is impatient with others and calls them “idiots,” “b-----ds” and “p---ks.” Other language includes “s---” and “goddamn.” Characters kiss. (126 minutes)