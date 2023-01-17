The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

‘Alice, Darling’: A tale of emotional abuse, oversold as a thriller

Anna Kendrick delivers a grounded performance as the victim of a psychologically manipulative boyfriend in a film that doesn’t seem to trust its own message

January 17, 2023 at 10:32 a.m. EST
From left, Wunmi Mosaku, Anna Kendrick and Kaniehtiio Horn in “Alice, Darling.” (Lionsgate)
(2 stars)

“Alice, Darling,” a drama starring Anna Kendrick as a young woman unable to see that she’s in an unhealthy relationship, is grounded by the central performance of its star, who has spoken about her own experience of emotional abuse. Set during a week-long getaway at a lakeside cottage, where Kendrick’s title character and two childhood friends (Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku) have gathered to celebrate a milestone birthday, it’s a subtly told tale, inviting us to observe the damage inflicted by Alice’s clingy-to-the-point-of-controlling boyfriend, Simon (Charlie Carrick), only via its effect on Alice. Simon, a smarmy British artist, is largely absent from the story, appearing mostly in brief flashbacks and, late in the film, at the cottage itself, uninvited after Alice confesses her whereabouts to him over the phone. (In one early scene together, she lies to him about a business trip instead of telling him the truth about spending time with friends. That’s the first sign that something is amiss.)

We take note of the invisible scars he’s left by the way Alice is shown tugging at her hair throughout the film, at times pulling it out in clumps, and in the twitchy mannerisms she manifests whenever Simon’s name comes up, like an animal who has never been let off its very short leash.

But there’s a bit of a tonal disconnect here, largely due to the horror-movie-style score (courtesy of composer Owen Pallett), which keeps insinuating the presence of another kind of monster: one more literal and more cliched.

That boogeyman never quite shows up.

Not all abuse leaves a mark on the skin, the filmmakers suggest, and rightly so. Such nuance is to the credit of “Alice, Darling,” while at the same time undermining its central point. Do director Mary Nighy and screenwriter Alanna Francis trust their own material? A subplot involving the disappearance of a young local woman — one with whom Alice becomes fairly obsessed, even sleuthing around the missing woman’s abandoned home, where we’re treated to a gratuitous jump-scare — feels weirdly out of place, as if grafted onto this film from a stalker thriller. If you were to expect Simon to show up at the cottage with an ax hidden in his luggage, who could blame you?

“Alice, Darling” deserves praise for emotional verisimilitude and shading. It’s just a shame that, in some of its packaging, it oversells a story worth hearing.

R. At AMC’s Georgetown 14 and Tysons Corner 16. Contains strong language and some sexual elements. 90 minutes.

