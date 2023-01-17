We take note of the invisible scars he’s left by the way Alice is shown tugging at her hair throughout the film, at times pulling it out in clumps, and in the twitchy mannerisms she manifests whenever Simon’s name comes up, like an animal who has never been let off its very short leash.
But there’s a bit of a tonal disconnect here, largely due to the horror-movie-style score (courtesy of composer Owen Pallett), which keeps insinuating the presence of another kind of monster: one more literal and more cliched.
That boogeyman never quite shows up.
Not all abuse leaves a mark on the skin, the filmmakers suggest, and rightly so. Such nuance is to the credit of “Alice, Darling,” while at the same time undermining its central point. Do director Mary Nighy and screenwriter Alanna Francis trust their own material? A subplot involving the disappearance of a young local woman — one with whom Alice becomes fairly obsessed, even sleuthing around the missing woman’s abandoned home, where we’re treated to a gratuitous jump-scare — feels weirdly out of place, as if grafted onto this film from a stalker thriller. If you were to expect Simon to show up at the cottage with an ax hidden in his luggage, who could blame you?
“Alice, Darling” deserves praise for emotional verisimilitude and shading. It’s just a shame that, in some of its packaging, it oversells a story worth hearing.
R. At AMC’s Georgetown 14 and Tysons Corner 16. Contains strong language and some sexual elements. 90 minutes.