What to watch with your kids: ‘Shape Island’ and more

Maybe I Do (PG-13) Age 13+ Despite great cast, rom-com is neither romantic nor funny. "Maybe I Do" is a romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey (who previously co-starred in the rom-com "Holidate") as a couple on the brink of engagement who decide to have their parents meet for the first time. But it turns out that the four — played by Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy — already know one another for less-than-appropriate reasons. Expect brief strong language (one "f---," plus "a--" and "s---"), as well one character sounding vaguely threatening in his demand for a drink. One scene has two men raising their fists at each other, but they don't end up fighting. Two early scenes involve characters cheating on their partners: One couple is shown in bed together in a hotel, with one wearing nothing but a robe. Another couple goes to a motel, but the characters connect emotionally rather than physically. Adults drink at celebrations. (95 minutes)

Shape Island (TV-G)

Streaming

Age 3+

Book-based show offers funny, realistic adventures.

“Shape Island” is a preschool series based on the “Circle,” “Triangle” and “Square” books by prolific creative duo Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. Focusing on the friendship of three very different shapes, the series sometimes shows friendly disagreements. Circle (voice of Gideon Adlon), Triangle (Scott Adsit) and Square (Harvey Guillén) briefly express dislike toward one another, but they always right their wrongs in the end. Otherwise, there’s no iffy content, making “Shape Island” a great choice for preschoolers. (Eight 24-minute episodes)

Available on Apple TV Plus.

Kids vs. Aliens (Unrated)

Streaming

Age 14+

Despite title, sci-fi tale not for kids; swearing, violence.

“Kids vs. Aliens” is a crude, low-budget sci-fi adventure that features teens and tweens who curse a ton and, in the case of the high-schoolers, smoke cigarettes, drink and fool around. This edgy movie about plucky, nerdy kids outsmarting cool teens and frightening aliens is likely to appeal to younger audiences who like retro shows or survival stories. But the strong language, substance use and violence suggest that it’s actually aimed at nostalgic adults. The salty language is so over the top that it’s almost funny (“f---” is used in nearly every scene of dialogue), and the violence includes both aliens attacking humans and human-on-human brawling. Teens smoke cigarettes and drink too much, and there are a few scenes of teen sexuality. A half-clothed couple makes out on a bed, and a boy cheats on his girlfriend by engaging in a sexual act with another girl (it’s heard but not seen). (75 minutes)

Available on multiple streaming platforms.

Extraordinary (TV-MA)

Streaming

Age 15+

Lively, rowdy superhero comedy has lots of language, sex.

“Extraordinary” is an amusing teen comedy about a young woman, Jen (Máiréad Tyers), who is living in a world where everyone has a superpower except her. The show is pretty edgy and mature; language is frequent and includes “f---,” “s---,” “b----,” “c--k,” and a pet is named “Jizzlord.” There are lots of sex jokes and sexual content; characters are shown in bed after sex, one hero’s power is creating orgasms with his touch, and a character says they’re masturbating in order to avoid someone. A man’s naked buttocks are shown. Drugs and alcohol are also present, including a character rolling a blunt. Characters drink with dinner and later to excess, one drinking from the bottle. (Eight 25-minute episodes)

Available on Hulu.

