The true event underlying this very loosely fact-based horror-comedy — whose coke-addled-predator-on-a-rampage plot is neatly synopsized by the two-word title — is just evocative enough to suggest a deliciously deranged backstory: In 1985, the bones and hide of a black bear were discovered by narcotics investigators in rural Georgia, not far from a duffel bag and 40 torn-open packets of cocaine thought to have been dropped from an airplane by Drew Thornton, a narcotics-agent-turned-smuggler who died before he could retrieve the package. There’s no evidence to suggest that the bear went berserk after overdosing, as the trailer, which went viral in December, shows. But the whiff of the what-if was enough for screenwriter Jimmy Warden, whose short résumé includes the Netflix slasher comedy “The Babysitter: Killer Queen.” According to “Cocaine Bear’s” director and producer, Elizabeth Banks (“Pitch Perfect 2,” “Charlie’s Angels”), it was a no-brainer: “Jimmy Warden wrote a really funny script,” Banks said at a publicity event. “He was on a text with Brian Duffield, who is also a writer and one of the producers of the movie. [Jimmy] basically read an article, and he sent a text saying, ‘Wouldn’t this make a funny movie?’ And Brian said, ‘Write it.’ And Jimmy wrote it, and I read it, and then, there it is.”