New movies to stream this week: ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ and more

Alison Brie has been busy lately, both on-screen and off, co-writing meaty parts for herself in such off-kilter romantic dramedies as “Spin Me Round” (penned with director Jeff Baeza, the husband of co-star Aubrey Plaza) and the new film “Somebody I Used to Know.” As with “Spin,” “Somebody” starts off on a predictable track before deviating off course, in a way that’s more deeply satisfying. Brie’s reality TV host Ally suffers her show’s cancellation, heading back to her childhood home — the picturesque Bavarian-themed tourist town of Leavenworth, Wash. — to lick her wounds, only to discover that her old flame Sean (charmer Jay Ellis of “Insecure”) may not quite have completely extinguished the torch he once carried for her, despite Sean’s impending nuptials with a younger punk rock singer (Kiersey Clemons). Ally, as one might expect, sets out to “see this thing through,” as she puts it, but the film thankfully has other plans, taking us on a journey about being one’s authentic self that swims refreshingly against the stream. Sean’s multiethnic extended family and friends are appealingly kooky, in a way that feels warm and unforced, with special notice going to Olga Merediz as Sean’s mother and Danny Pudi as the levelheaded friend of both Sean and Ally. Call it Valentine’s Day counterprogramming: a love story that is not about star-crossed destiny, but about making room in your life for the people you love to get what they want, too. R. Available on Prime Video. Contains sexuality, graphic nudity, coarse language throughout and brief drug use. 106 minutes.
Also streaming
Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the horror film “Disquiet” as a man who awakens after a near-fatal car accident to find that he is trapped in an abandoned hospital by sinister forces. R. Available on multiple streaming platforms. Contains violence, strong language and some nudity. 120 minutes.
In the Australian romantic comedy “Seriously Red,” Krew Boylan plays the title character, a red-haired employee in a real estate office who, despite insecurities about her bust size, dreams of fame and fortune as a Dolly Parton impersonator. When Red’s act draws the attentions of an Elvis impersonator (Rose Byrne) and a booking agent (Bobby Cannavale), she ends up becoming the onstage and romantic partner of a Kenny Rogers impersonator (Daniel Webber). This “colorful comedy of romance and finding yourself,” according to the Guardian, tries “very hard to be liked, while at the same time complacently assuming its likability is beyond question.” R. Available on multiple streaming platforms. Contains sexuality, nudity and some coarse language. 104 minutes.