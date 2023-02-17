What to watch with your kids: ‘Quantumania’ and more

Work It Out Wombats (TV-Y)
Fun-loving siblings use amazing problem-solving skills.
“Work It Out Wombats” is an entertaining and educational animated series for preschoolers. The show’s characters use computational thinking, which is based in the STEM field of computer science, to solve problems and challenges. The show follows the story of three spunky marsupial siblings as their adventures lead them to new heights and new opportunities for learning. Themes of the show include problem solving, being curious about your environment, and spending time with friends and family. (21 roughly half-hour episodes)
On My Block: Freeridge (TV-14)
Teen comedy-drama spinoff has mature themes and language.
“On My Block: Freeridge” is a spinoff of “On My Block.” Like its predecessor, it follows the adventures of four teenagers growing up in a fictional area of South Central Los Angeles. While navigating the age-old issues of love, sex and family life, the characters must also solve a mysterious curse. Language includes “b----,” “f---” and “whore” (also in Spanish). The teens drink at parties, flirt and kiss (at least once while wearing just underwear). There are conversations about sex, with references to “making out,” getting “fingered” and sitting on “someone’s face.” Violence includes two characters fighting, with hair pulling, biting, kicking, grabbing body parts and spitting (no one is seriously hurt, and humor comes into play). A shot rings out, but it’s not shown whether someone is injured or dead. The characters believe that they’ve seen their families’ ghosts and use crystals, sage, reading cards and mediums to try to contact them. Mature themes such as death, grief, cancer and difficult financial situations are handled delicately and offer a balance to some of the wacky situations. Most importantly, the series centers people of color: Black, Latino and Asian characters aren’t stereotyped and have life experiences that transcend race and social status. Character strengths include empathy and teamwork. (Eight roughly half-hour episodes)
African Queens: Njinga (TV-14)
Powerful, violent docudrama about African queen.
“African Queens: Njinga” is an informative and intense African historical docudrama narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith (who’s also an executive producer). It has lots of brutal violence thanks to big battle scenes; bloody, mortal wounds (including those of children) are shown. Slavery is a major theme, and the associated violence is discussed. There are also conversations about poisonings and suicide. All of this is offered within a historical context and serves to support and reinforce the powerful legacy of an Angolan icon. (Four 45-minute episodes)
