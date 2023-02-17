What to watch with your kids: ‘Quantumania’ and more

“ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ” is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third stand-alone Ant-Man movie. It follows Ant-Man/Scott (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp/Hope (Evangeline Lilly) as they face a new adventure in the dangerous Quantum Realm with Hank (Michael Douglas), Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and now-teenaged Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There they encounter a supervillain who’s even more mysterious and powerful than Thanos: time-traveling Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Expect typical MCU/superhero movie violence: There’s a combination of bloody one-on-one fights and large-scale, warlike battles. Many background characters die, are injured or narrowly escape death. The story, which has connections to the Disney Plus show “ Loki ,” features two couples who occasionally embrace and kiss briefly, as well as suggestive humor courtesy of secondary characters who discuss how “wild” someone was earlier in their life. Strong language isn’t frequent but includes “s---,” “a--,” “d---” and “damn.” Characters drink and make references to getting drunk. Like the other Ant-Man movies, this one focuses on themes of redemption and the importance of communication, courage, empathy and teamwork. (135 minutes)

“ Work It Out Wombats ” is an entertaining and educational animated series for preschoolers. The show’s characters use computational thinking, which is based in the STEM field of computer science, to solve problems and challenges. The show follows the story of three spunky marsupial siblings as their adventures lead them to new heights and new opportunities for learning. Themes of the show include problem solving, being curious about your environment, and spending time with friends and family. (21 roughly half-hour episodes)

“On My Block: Freeridge” is a spinoff of “On My Block.” Like its predecessor, it follows the adventures of four teenagers growing up in a fictional area of South Central Los Angeles. While navigating the age-old issues of love, sex and family life, the characters must also solve a mysterious curse. Language includes “b----,” “f---” and “whore” (also in Spanish). The teens drink at parties, flirt and kiss (at least once while wearing just underwear). There are conversations about sex, with references to “making out,” getting “fingered” and sitting on “someone’s face.” Violence includes two characters fighting, with hair pulling, biting, kicking, grabbing body parts and spitting (no one is seriously hurt, and humor comes into play). A shot rings out, but it’s not shown whether someone is injured or dead. The characters believe that they’ve seen their families’ ghosts and use crystals, sage, reading cards and mediums to try to contact them. Mature themes such as death, grief, cancer and difficult financial situations are handled delicately and offer a balance to some of the wacky situations. Most importantly, the series centers people of color: Black, Latino and Asian characters aren’t stereotyped and have life experiences that transcend race and social status. Character strengths include empathy and teamwork. (Eight roughly half-hour episodes)