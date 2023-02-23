New movies to stream this week: ‘Devil’s Peak’ and more

“Devil’s Peak” is a love story set around America’s real favorite pastimes: meth and hating your dad. Based on the novel “Where All Light Tends to Go” by David Joy, the film follows Jacob McNeely (Hopper Penn), a high school dropout stuck under the thumb of his drug kingpin father, Charlie (Billy Bob Thornton) — a man who enjoys vaguely menacing his small North Carolina town almost as much as he delights in cutting the sleeves off his shirts. Burdened by his family name, Jacob finds redemption through the women in his life, including his mother, who struggles with substance abuse and a woefully underdeveloped character, despite the impressive efforts of actress Robin Wright (Penn’s real-life mother, by actor Sean Penn). But Jacob’s light is his blue-blooded love interest, Maggie (Katelyn Nacon), a rural Juliet to his Romeo — if the Montagues were meth dealers and the Capulets were headed by, in Charlie’s words, a “daddy [who] thinks that he’s Jesus J. Edgar Hoover Christ of the Appalachian Mountains.” Jacob must decide whether he wants to continue down the path his father has set for him or forge his own way. Though Thornton and Wright give performances worthy of “The Sopranos,” the convoluted plot has the air of an after-school special warning youths about the dangers of inheriting your dad’s criminal enterprise. Not rated. Available on multiple streaming platforms. Contains violent images, crude language, and alcohol and drug use. 97 minutes. — O.M.