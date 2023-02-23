New movies to stream this week: ‘Devil’s Peak’ and more

“Devil’s Peak” is a love story set around America’s real favorite pastimes: meth and hating your dad. Based on the novel “Where All Light Tends to Go” by David Joy, the film follows Jacob McNeely (Hopper Penn), a high school dropout stuck under the thumb of his drug kingpin father, Charlie (Billy Bob Thornton) — a man who enjoys vaguely menacing his small North Carolina town almost as much as he delights in cutting the sleeves off his shirts. Burdened by his family name, Jacob finds redemption through the women in his life, including his mother, who struggles with substance abuse and a woefully underdeveloped character, despite the impressive efforts of actress Robin Wright (Penn’s real-life mother, by actor Sean Penn). But Jacob’s light is his blue-blooded love interest, Maggie (Katelyn Nacon), a rural Juliet to his Romeo — if the Montagues were meth dealers and the Capulets were headed by, in Charlie’s words, a “daddy [who] thinks that he’s Jesus J. Edgar Hoover Christ of the Appalachian Mountains.” Jacob must decide whether he wants to continue down the path his father has set for him or forge his own way. Though Thornton and Wright give performances worthy of “The Sopranos,” the convoluted plot has the air of an after-school special warning youths about the dangers of inheriting your dad’s criminal enterprise. Not rated. Available on multiple streaming platforms. Contains violent images, crude language, and alcohol and drug use. 97 minutes. — O.M.
Also streaming
Jalyn Hall (“Till”) stars in “Bruiser,” a coming-of-age drama about 14-year-old Darious and his relationships with his strict but loving father (Shamier Anderson) and a charismatic drifter (Trevante Rhodes). According to Variety, “One of the things that makes ‘Bruiser’ so effective is the way it re-creates the adolescent experience: Darious reminds [us] how it feels to be insecure and impatient, anxious over a long-distance relationship he can sense unraveling, itching to get out of the dead-end place he was born into.” TV-MA. Available on Hulu. 97 minutes.
Shortlisted for an animated feature Oscar, “Lamya’s Poem” tells the story of a 12-year-old Syrian refugee (voice of Millie Davis) who, after fleeing the violence of her country, takes solace in a book of verse by the 13th-century poet Rumi. The Hollywood Reporter calls the film “sort of” confusing, saying it “has all the makings of a clear-eyed film” without ever really coming together. Unrated. Available on multiple streaming platforms. 88 minutes.
Casper Van Dien, Edward Furlong and Yeardley Smith star in “Heart of a Champion,” a coming-of-age film about a 14-year-old (YaYa Gosselin) coping with the divorce of her parents, a new school and miscellaneous adolescent angst who finds direction and purpose by caring for a lost horse in preparation for a state equestrian competition. PG. Available on multiple streaming platforms. 88 minutes.
In the coming-of-age drama — yes, another one — “Who Are You People?,” a 16-year-old-girl (Ema Horvath) runs away from boarding school after a botched attempt to seduce her teacher, seeking the biological father (Devon Sawa) that her mother (Alyssa Milano) and presumed father (John Ales) have kept hidden from her. Unrated. Available on multiple streaming platforms. 103 minutes.