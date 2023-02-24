What to watch with your kids: ‘We Have a Ghost’ and more

Rubble & Crew (TV-Y)
Streaming
Age 3+
Paw-some, adventurous pups use teamwork to save the day.
“Rubble & Crew” is a preschooler-friendly spinoff of the popular series “Paw Patrol.” Following an eager canine construction crew, each episode shares a story of the team solving a problem around their town, trying to make it a safer place. Themes include working together as a team, organization, courage and the importance of being a helpful neighbor. The show’s villain is put into some dangerous situations, but the pups come to the rescue, and there’s always a safe ending. (26 22-minute episodes)
Available on Nick Jr.
We Have a Ghost (PG-13)
Streaming
Age 14+
Goofy but creepy supernatural tale has language, violence.
“We Have a Ghost” is a dramatic comedy about a Black family that moves into a house and discovers it’s haunted by an older White man, played by David Harbour. The teenage son, Kevin (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), befriends the ghost and shows compassion in trying to help him figure out how he died so he can “cross over.” The ghost isn’t scary, but sometimes he tries to scare the living. These scenes can get creepy, like when the ghost contorts his body, melts his face or tries to strangle a woman with a skinless arm that emerges from inside his mouth. Meanwhile, living adults, including police officers and CIA operatives, chase, threaten, shoot at, and try to capture or destroy the ghosts and others, including teenagers. Violence involves guns, Tasers, car chases, car crashes, people getting knocked over and hit over the head, and a man who is killed and buried. One man appears drunk, and another is said to have been a heavy drinker. Language includes “f---,” “s---,” “a--hole,” “b----,” “douchebag,” “d---” and more. Contains teen kissing and references to “getting laid,” strippers, boners and dry humping. (127 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
The 1619 Project (TV-MA)
Streaming
Age 15+
Brutally honest series on the impact of slavery in America.
“The 1619 Project” is a docuseries expanding on Nikole Hannah-Jones’s same-named book. The show focuses on the history of Black people in America, from the roots of slavery to the civil rights era and beyond. It shows how issues from the past are still at work in the United States today. Injustices and systemic racism are explored, but there’s also an emphasis on celebrating wins and cultural pride. Archival footage features war violence, guns and fistfighting, and there are graphic descriptions of racism, brutality, discrimination and terrorism. Topics that are thoroughly discussed include race, resilience, equality, freedom, justice/injustice and civil rights. (Six roughly hour-long episodes)
Available on Hulu.
