What to watch with your kids: ‘We Have a Ghost’ and more

“Jesus Revolution” is the story of Greg Laurie, the founder of Harvest Christian Fellowship. Told through the lens of the “Jesus Movement” that swept the United States in the early 1970s, the film centers on two people who helped usher that movement in: Calvary Chapel pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) and his protege, Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie). Greg (Joel Courtney) is depicted as an older teen who’s lost and often high, embracing the counterculture mantra “Turn on, tune in, drop out.” Substance use is frequent, with one party scene shot to reflect Greg and his girlfriend’s experience of being high. While the overall message is “don’t do drugs,” the point is also made not to judge those who do. But the film’s greatest takeaway (among many positive messages throughout) is that the only way a divided country can heal is through love, which means opening the door to conversations with those who behave, think or dress differently than you do. Make no mistake: This is an evangelical film. But by taking a historical outlook and having the honesty to show main characters as flawed and/or going too far, it remarkably doesn’t come off as preachy. (120 minutes)