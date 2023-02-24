The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What to watch with your kids: ‘We Have a Ghost’ and more

February 24, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EST
Kelsey Grammer, left, and Jonathan Roumie in “Jesus Revolution.” (Dan Anderson/Lionsgate)
Jesus Revolution (PG-13)

Age 14+

Faith-based drama is positive, not preachy; drug use.

Jesus Revolution” is the story of Greg Laurie, the founder of Harvest Christian Fellowship. Told through the lens of the “Jesus Movement” that swept the United States in the early 1970s, the film centers on two people who helped usher that movement in: Calvary Chapel pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) and his protege, Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie). Greg (Joel Courtney) is depicted as an older teen who’s lost and often high, embracing the counterculture mantra “Turn on, tune in, drop out.” Substance use is frequent, with one party scene shot to reflect Greg and his girlfriend’s experience of being high. While the overall message is “don’t do drugs,” the point is also made not to judge those who do. But the film’s greatest takeaway (among many positive messages throughout) is that the only way a divided country can heal is through love, which means opening the door to conversations with those who behave, think or dress differently than you do. Make no mistake: This is an evangelical film. But by taking a historical outlook and having the honesty to show main characters as flawed and/or going too far, it remarkably doesn’t come off as preachy. (120 minutes)

Rubble & Crew (TV-Y)

Streaming

Age 3+

Paw-some, adventurous pups use teamwork to save the day.

Rubble & Crew” is a preschooler-friendly spinoff of the popular series “Paw Patrol.” Following an eager canine construction crew, each episode shares a story of the team solving a problem around their town, trying to make it a safer place. Themes include working together as a team, organization, courage and the importance of being a helpful neighbor. The show’s villain is put into some dangerous situations, but the pups come to the rescue, and there’s always a safe ending. (26 22-minute episodes)

Available on Nick Jr.

We Have a Ghost (PG-13)

Streaming

Age 14+

Goofy but creepy supernatural tale has language, violence.

We Have a Ghost” is a dramatic comedy about a Black family that moves into a house and discovers it’s haunted by an older White man, played by David Harbour. The teenage son, Kevin (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), befriends the ghost and shows compassion in trying to help him figure out how he died so he can “cross over.” The ghost isn’t scary, but sometimes he tries to scare the living. These scenes can get creepy, like when the ghost contorts his body, melts his face or tries to strangle a woman with a skinless arm that emerges from inside his mouth. Meanwhile, living adults, including police officers and CIA operatives, chase, threaten, shoot at, and try to capture or destroy the ghosts and others, including teenagers. Violence involves guns, Tasers, car chases, car crashes, people getting knocked over and hit over the head, and a man who is killed and buried. One man appears drunk, and another is said to have been a heavy drinker. Language includes “f---,” “s---,” “a--hole,” “b----,” “douchebag,” “d---” and more. Contains teen kissing and references to “getting laid,” strippers, boners and dry humping. (127 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

The 1619 Project (TV-MA)

Streaming

Age 15+

Brutally honest series on the impact of slavery in America.

The 1619 Project” is a docuseries expanding on Nikole Hannah-Jones’s same-named book. The show focuses on the history of Black people in America, from the roots of slavery to the civil rights era and beyond. It shows how issues from the past are still at work in the United States today. Injustices and systemic racism are explored, but there’s also an emphasis on celebrating wins and cultural pride. Archival footage features war violence, guns and fistfighting, and there are graphic descriptions of racism, brutality, discrimination and terrorism. Topics that are thoroughly discussed include race, resilience, equality, freedom, justice/injustice and civil rights. (Six roughly hour-long episodes)

Available on Hulu.

