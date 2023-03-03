What to watch with your kids: ‘Creed III’ and more

In theaters.
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (R)
Age 15+
Fun but shallow, violent globe-trotting spy adventure.
“Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” is a globe-trotting action-adventure-comedy movie from director Guy Ritchie and his frequent leading man Jason Statham. It’s pretty superficial but brisk and fun. Action violence includes shootouts (with people being shot and killed), neck slicing, stabbing, punching, fighting, explosions and more. A character is hit with a metal case, and his face is covered in blood; someone falls from a high balcony (with a pool of blood); women are Tasered and knocked unconscious; and someone dies of a heart attack. Language is also strong, with several uses of “f---” or “f---ing,” plus “s---,” “c--k,” and “t--s.” There are also several instances of sexual innuendo and sex-related dialogue as well as some revealing outfits. Adult characters drink fairly frequently — mainly expensive wines and fancy whiskeys — and there’s some cigar smoking. (114 minutes)
In theaters.
Bossy Bear (TV-Y)
Streaming
Age 5+
Fun, lively animated show highlights friendship, culture.
“Bossy Bear” is an animated series about a bear and his friends and family. Bossy (voiced by Jayden Ham) and his bestie, Turtle (Jaba Keh), have all kinds of adventures, from raising a chrysalis to become a butterfly to meeting BTS-esque K-pop group Superflock. They also learn a lot of lessons together, like how to wait (thanks to Turtle’s Gran Gran), how to deal with embarrassment and what it’s like to let something go. The buddies are also different — Bossy’s an extrovert, while Turtle is more introverted — but they always find ways to get along. Expect lots of nods to Korean culture in the series. Families looking for a lively, “Bluey”-style show for the slightly older set will find a great choice in “Bossy” (who, as it turns out, really isn’t that bossy). (30 half-hour episodes)
Available on Nick Jr.
Daisy Jones and the Six (TV-16)
Streaming
Age 15+
Solid 1970s band story has boozing, drugs, cursing.
“Daisy Jones and the Six” is a TV adaptation of a popular novel about a (fictional) iconic 1970s band and the complicated relationships among its members. Expect lots of drinking, cigarette smoking and pot use. There’s also occasional use of cocaine and other drugs; addiction is a major theme. Cursing includes variants of “f---,” while sexual content ranges from brief scenes featuring sexual activity and partial nudity (buttocks) to themes like infidelity. Sexual violence is discussed in one episode. Sam Claflin and Riley Keough star as the band’s two lead singers. (10 45-minute episodes)
Available on Prime Video.
