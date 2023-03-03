What to watch with your kids: ‘Creed III’ and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Creed III (PG-13) Age 13+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jordan directs and stars in intense, moving threequel. “Creed III” is the ninth film in the larger Rocky franchise and the third centering on Adonis “Donnie” Creed (Michael B. Jordan). This time around, newly retired heavyweight champion Donnie is adjusting to life outside of the ring as a star promoter and gym owner. But his life is shaken when a childhood friend and former boxing role model (Jonathan Majors) resurfaces after nearly two decades in prison. Expect violent fight scenes, both in and out of the boxing ring, as well as strong language (mostly “s---”), drinking, and a bit of kissing and flirting between a married couple. The Creed films have clear messages about perseverance and compassion, and they offer positive diverse representation both in front of and behind the screen, featuring a mostly Black cast and crew, including the director (Jordan, making his directorial debut), writers and producers. Plus, deaf actor Mila Kent-Davis plays Donnie’s deaf daughter, Amara, and American Sign Language is used throughout the story. (116 minutes)

In theaters.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (R)

Age 15+

Fun but shallow, violent globe-trotting spy adventure.

“Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” is a globe-trotting action-adventure-comedy movie from director Guy Ritchie and his frequent leading man Jason Statham. It’s pretty superficial but brisk and fun. Action violence includes shootouts (with people being shot and killed), neck slicing, stabbing, punching, fighting, explosions and more. A character is hit with a metal case, and his face is covered in blood; someone falls from a high balcony (with a pool of blood); women are Tasered and knocked unconscious; and someone dies of a heart attack. Language is also strong, with several uses of “f---” or “f---ing,” plus “s---,” “c--k,” and “t--s.” There are also several instances of sexual innuendo and sex-related dialogue as well as some revealing outfits. Adult characters drink fairly frequently — mainly expensive wines and fancy whiskeys — and there’s some cigar smoking. (114 minutes)

In theaters.

Bossy Bear (TV-Y)

Streaming

Age 5+

Fun, lively animated show highlights friendship, culture.

“Bossy Bear” is an animated series about a bear and his friends and family. Bossy (voiced by Jayden Ham) and his bestie, Turtle (Jaba Keh), have all kinds of adventures, from raising a chrysalis to become a butterfly to meeting BTS-esque K-pop group Superflock. They also learn a lot of lessons together, like how to wait (thanks to Turtle’s Gran Gran), how to deal with embarrassment and what it’s like to let something go. The buddies are also different — Bossy’s an extrovert, while Turtle is more introverted — but they always find ways to get along. Expect lots of nods to Korean culture in the series. Families looking for a lively, “Bluey”-style show for the slightly older set will find a great choice in “Bossy” (who, as it turns out, really isn’t that bossy). (30 half-hour episodes)

Available on Nick Jr.

Daisy Jones and the Six (TV-16)

Streaming

Age 15+

Solid 1970s band story has boozing, drugs, cursing.

“Daisy Jones and the Six” is a TV adaptation of a popular novel about a (fictional) iconic 1970s band and the complicated relationships among its members. Expect lots of drinking, cigarette smoking and pot use. There’s also occasional use of cocaine and other drugs; addiction is a major theme. Cursing includes variants of “f---,” while sexual content ranges from brief scenes featuring sexual activity and partial nudity (buttocks) to themes like infidelity. Sexual violence is discussed in one episode. Sam Claflin and Riley Keough star as the band’s two lead singers. (10 45-minute episodes)

Available on Prime Video.

