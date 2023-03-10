What to watch with your kids: ‘The Quiet Girl’ and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Quiet Girl (PG-13) Age 12+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Beautiful Irish drama has language, death, smoking. “The Quiet Girl” is a captivating coming-of-age drama set in 1980s Ireland with occasional strong language and smoking. Adapted from a short story by Claire Keegan, the story focuses on a 9-year-old girl — Cait (Catherine Clinch) — who’s sent away from her family to live with distant relatives. Much of the dialogue is in Irish (with English subtitles for U.S. release), and the movie received an Oscar nomination for best international feature film. Infrequent strong language includes “f---” and “b-----d.” There’s drinking and smoking, as well as references to gambling and characters seen betting on a card game. A child’s death is mentioned, and an adult’s dead body is shown in a coffin at a wake. The film has a slow, quiet pace that unfolds gradually, exploring the impact of empathy, compassion and love. (94 minutes)

Champions (PG-13)

Age 13+

Feel-good but predictable comedy has cursing, racy moments.

“Champions” is director Bobby Farrelly’s comedy about a basketball coach named Marcus (Woody Harrelson) who’s court-ordered to coach a team of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (including Down syndrome and autism) after he’s arrested for a DUI. The team members are all authentically cast, and while their role as a group is primarily to support the story of a character who isn’t disabled, they’re all presented as individuals and treated with respect. There are some jokes based in their personal quirks, but those laughs aren’t at the actors’ expense. Violence includes a few brief physical scuffles, including a scene in which Marcus punches someone for using an offensive term to refer to his players. Characters kiss passionately, fall into bed, then wake up wrapped in sheets. One of the team members also often makes revelations about his sex life; he mentions having a “three-way” and says that his girlfriend is into “nasty stuff.” Language includes “f---ing,” “s---,” “a--hole,” “damn,” “hell” and “son of a b----,” plus two instances of characters using a slur for those with developmental disabilities. Themes include teamwork and perseverance, and there are positive messages about the value of supportive friendships and family relationships. (123 minutes)

Scream VI (R)

Age 16+

Dense, extra-brutal slasher sequel has strong characters.

“Scream VI” is the sixth movie in the meta-horror slasher franchise, following the characters who were introduced in 2022’s so-called re-quel, “Scream.” It’s pretty brutal, but thanks to strong character interactions and a good mystery story, it succeeds. Expect tons of stabbings and slayings, bloody wounds, blood spurts, dead bodies, etc. A man tries to take advantage of a drunk girl at a college party (her friends rescue her), characters are shot and fall from high places, heads are bashed and more. There’s kissing, sex noises coming from a bedroom and sex-related dialogue. Language includes sporadic uses of “f---,” “motherf----r,” “s---,” “b----,” “a--hole,” “goddamn” and more. A raucous college party features lots of drinking and some pot smoking; other characters drink shots or mixed drinks at a bar. Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera and Hayden Panettiere co-star. (123 minutes)

Chang Can Dunk (PG)

Streaming

Age 10+

High school underdog tale has bullying, life lessons.

Advertisement

“Chang Can Dunk” has a diverse cast and centers on an Asian American teen lead character, Chang (Bloom Li). Expect some emotionally dramatic scenes involving Chang and his mom, Chen (Mardy Ma). He’s the target of some bullying and teasing, both in person and online, and he engages in name-calling and taunting as well. He also makes some important missteps he has to later atone for. He and a classmate flirt and share a kiss. Language includes a bleeped-out swear word, plus “hell,” “a--,” “holy crap,” “sucks,” “shut up,” “poser,” “nerd,” “creep” and more. The movie also has some very positive messages, as it shows the child of a single, immigrant mother demonstrating perseverance and overcoming hurdles while relying on the support and teamwork of his friends. (107 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsense.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.

GiftOutline Gift Article