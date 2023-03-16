New movies to stream this week: ‘Navalny,’ ‘Boston Strangler’ and more

The film “ Navalny ” just won the Oscar for best documentary feature, but its subject, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the leading opposition voice to President Vladimir Putin, couldn’t make the ceremony since he is in solitary confinement, serving a sentence of 11½ years for fraud in his home country. (Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, appearing onstage with their son and daughter when the statuette was handed out, spoke on his behalf.) How did it all come to this, after Navalny was famously poisoned in 2020 ? Daniel Roher’s excellent film walks us back to before the attack, following its subject’s public campaign against Putin in Russia, his recovery from the nerve agent Novichok while in exile in Germany and his (most inscrutable of all, to many observers) decision to return to Russia in January 2021. Roher’s film seeks — and finds — deep insights into Navalvy’s thinking, but one of the most fascinating things in this thriller-like nonfiction film is the section in which Navalny, aided by investigator Christo Grozev of the organization Bellingcat , coaxes what amounts to a public confession to the poisoning out of a Russian chemist — all recorded over the phone. It’s gripping, edge-of-the-seat stuff, and also a deeply inspirational story. R. Available on HBO Max; also at the Angelika Pop-Up and the Angelika Film Center Mosaic. In Russian and English with subtitles. 98 minutes. — M.O.

In the fact-based crime drama “Boston Strangler,” Keira Knightley steps into another period piece, sporting an “Atonement”-esque bob and with a cigarette dangling from her lips as Loretta McLaughlin, the ambitious newspaper reporter who, in 1960s Boston, broke the story of the serial killer who would come to be known as the Boston Strangler. After noticing similarities in the crimes, Loretta — corralled in the lifestyle section, but with a nose for hard news — profiles the victims on her own time. But ambition only goes so far, and as the murders continue, Loretta’s editors decide she’s in over her head, calling in veteran reporter Jean Cole (Carrie Coon) to help. The two women are tokenized, referred to as “the girls,” but the setup for a catty rivalry fizzles as Jean begins to mentor Loretta. Their relationship is the strongest and most developed in the film, with the men in Loretta’s orbit providing anachronistic support but not understanding her unrelenting drive the way Jean does. Knightley gives an inherently feminist and enthralling performance, convincing us that her character was indeed a woman ahead of her time — and she does so without the support of a well-developed ensemble. In an era of “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” the film’s refreshing focus on victims and the women searching for justice breathes new life into the true-crime genre. R. Available on Hulu. Contains violence and strong language. 112 minutes. — O.M.