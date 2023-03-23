New movies to stream this week: ‘Kubrick by Kubrick’ and more

More a savory snack than a full meal, the brisk documentary “Kubrick by Kubrick” is anchored by clips from audio recordings of conversations between the late filmmaker Stanley Kubrick and French critic Michel Ciment. These are intercut with scenes from the director’s films, archival photographs, and snippets of interviews with stars who have worked with Kubrick, including Jack Nicholson, Malcolm McDowell, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. It’s notable that Kubrick made only 13 features over a four-decade career. But as the film points out, several of those films — “Spartacus,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “A Clockwork Orange,” “The Shining” and “Full Metal Jacket” — are now considered among the best of their respective genres: historical epic, science fiction, urban violence, horror and Vietnam War film. We learn here that war and violence are recurring themes, as any Kubrick aficionado already knows, in works such as the great “Paths of Glory” and Kubrick’s first feature, “Fear and Desire” (although the director calls that last one an embarrassment). But another grand theme slowly emerges in these conversations: the tension between the superficial civilization of humankind and our innate barbarism. TV-14. Available on multiple streaming platforms. Contains nudity and violence. 62 minutes.