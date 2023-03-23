New movies to stream this week: ‘Kubrick by Kubrick’ and more

More a savory snack than a full meal, the brisk documentary “Kubrick by Kubrick” is anchored by clips from audio recordings of conversations between the late filmmaker Stanley Kubrick and French critic Michel Ciment. These are intercut with scenes from the director’s films, archival photographs, and snippets of interviews with stars who have worked with Kubrick, including Jack Nicholson, Malcolm McDowell, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. It’s notable that Kubrick made only 13 features over a four-decade career. But as the film points out, several of those films — “Spartacus,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “A Clockwork Orange,” “The Shining” and “Full Metal Jacket” — are now considered among the best of their respective genres: historical epic, science fiction, urban violence, horror and Vietnam War film. We learn here that war and violence are recurring themes, as any Kubrick aficionado already knows, in works such as the great “Paths of Glory” and Kubrick’s first feature, “Fear and Desire” (although the director calls that last one an embarrassment). But another grand theme slowly emerges in these conversations: the tension between the superficial civilization of humankind and our innate barbarism. TV-14. Available on multiple streaming platforms. Contains nudity and violence. 62 minutes.
Also streaming
A sequel to “Chantilly Lace,” Linda Yellin’s 1993 Showtime movie shot with an improvised script about a group of longtime friends and starring Lindsay Crouse, Jill Eikenberry, Martha Plimpton, Ally Sheedy, Talia Shire, Helen Slater and JoBeth Williams, “Chantilly Bridge” reunites most of the ensemble cast for a reunion story set years after the first film. Unrated. Available on multiple streaming platforms. 86 minutes.
Lisa Lu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) plays the title character Lily Wu in “The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu,” a multigenerational story about an older woman who busts out of her Los Angeles nursing home for a road trip up the California coast with her 18-year-old granddaughter Emma (Rochelle Ying), Emma’s best friend Karen (Tiffany Wu) and Lily’s longtime friend Charlotte (Joely Fisher). The AV Club calls it “funny and touching.” Unrated. Available on multiple streaming platforms. 89 minutes.
Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”) stars in “Joyride,” an Irish dramedy about a middle-aged solicitor (Colman) whose plans to give away her unwanted newborn to a childless friend are derailed when a troubled 12-year-old boy (Charlie Reid) carjacks the taxi they are riding in. The New York Times calls it a “grievously schematic blend of odd-couple comedy and life-affirming road movie.” Unrated. Available on multiple streaming platforms. 94 minutes.
In the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller “Last Sentinel,” Kate Bosworth plays a soldier stranded with a skeleton crew of recruits on one of Earth’s last two remaining continents — the others having been submerged by water — and at war with an unseen enemy. Unrated. Available on multiple streaming platforms. 112 minutes.
The documentary “Reggie” examines the life and baseball career of five-time World Series champion Reggie Jackson. PG-13. Available on Prime Video. Contains strong language, including racial slurs. 104 minutes.