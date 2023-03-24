What to watch with your kids: ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (PG-13) Age 12+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Funny superhero sequel has action violence, language. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is the sequel to 2019’s “Shazam!” It revolves around six foster siblings, ages 10 to 19, who can transform into adult superheroes. This time around, Billy Batson (played by Asher Angel in teen form and Zachary Levi as an adult) and his “Shazamily” go up against the Daughters of Atlas (Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler). Expect comic-book-style action violence, including crashes, destruction, a couple of impalings and significant deaths. Monsters and a terrifying dragon run amok, and gods enslave humans by turning them into zombie-type creatures. Kids swear — “a--hat,” “s---,” “oh my God” and one very quotable line that ends in a cutoff obscenity — and there’s a bit of teen romance. In keeping with the movie’s clear message that everyone has the power of a hero inside them, characters are diverse in terms of race, disability, identity, body shape and economic status. Teamwork, courage and compassion are also themes. (130 minutes)

The Lost King (PG-13)

Age 12+

Inspiring true story has strong female lead, salty language.

“The Lost King” is a touching British drama with a strong female lead and occasional strong language. It’s based on the true story of how amateur historian Philippa Langley (Sally Hawkins) uncovered the remains of King Richard III. The film treats Philippa with great empathy and affection, very much showing that this is her story. She’s diligent in her research and committed to revealing the truth about Richard III, proving that it’s never too late in life to find a new passion. She lives with chronic fatigue and encounters sexism in the workplace. But she’s determined not to allow either to weigh her down or define who she is. There’s also a positive, very normalized representation of a stable divorced family. Expect some strong language, including “f---,” although it’s very infrequent. And one character refers to another as an “old queen,” which could be considered homophobic. (108 minutes)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (R)

Age 17+

Extreme, over-the-top violence in Reeves’s action epic.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is the fourth film in Keanu Reeves’s popular action series. It’s also the longest — at nearly three hours! — but the filmmakers use the extended running time to create a truly spectacular, dazzlingly visual epic — though of course its themes still revolve mainly around violence and revenge. And it’s extremely, outrageously violent. Expect guns and shooting, a high body count, bloody wounds, blood spurts/sprays, fighting, kicking, punching, throat slitting, stabbing, bows and arrows, swords, falls from high places, car chases and crashes, characters getting hit by cars or slammed into cars (or other hard objects), an attack dog and much more. Language includes a smattering of words like “f---,” “motherf---er,” “s---,” “a--hole,” “a--,” “b-----d,” “hell,” “damn” and a French swear word. Adult characters drink in social settings. (169 minutes)

Saturdays (TV-G)

Streaming

Age 5+

Roller-skating besties shine in wholesome sitcom.

“Saturdays” is a sitcom about roller skating BFFs: Paris (Danielle Jalade), Ari (Peyton Basnight) and Simone (Daria Johns). Executive produced by Marsai Martin (“Black-ish”), the show has an all-Black cast and celebrates both the characters’ identities and their individual personalities. The storylines are quite wholesome (and free of the teen crush content so prevalent in these types of shows). Expect brief verbal arguments between family and friends, but no name calling. Some subplots revolve around adult romance and losing weight to improve your appearance. Otherwise, there’s no objectionable content in this kid-friendly comedy. (15 half-hour episodes)

Available on the Disney Channel and Disney Plus.

