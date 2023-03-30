New movies to stream this week: ‘Smoking Causes Coughing’ and more

From bizarro French auteur Quentin Dupieux — the mind behind such dark comedies as “Rubber,” “ Deerskin ” and “ Mandibles ” — comes “ Smoking Causes Coughing ,” a predictably nutty film that starts off looking like an unearthed gem of sci-fi action from the 1970s. Centering on the members of the Tobacco Force, a quintet of superheroes wryly named Benzene (Gilles Lellouche), Nicotine (Anaïs Demoustier), Methanol (Vincent Lacoste), Mercury (Jean-Pascal Zadi) and Ammonia (Oulaya Amamra) — all toxic compounds found in cigarette smoke — the movie quickly segues away from expectation after an opening battle with a turtle monster, played by Olivier Afonso in a cheesy rubber suit. When the TF squad is sent to a rustic retreat to build group cohesion by their leader, a rat puppet voiced by Alain Chabat, the five protagonists kill time by telling scary stories. These campfire tales — the funniest of which involves a lumberyard worker (Anthony Sonigo) blithely caught in a wood chipper — are the true heart of the film. But the actual scariest story is one told by a little girl (Thémis Terrier-Thiebaux) who stumbles across the team’s campsite: Hers involves a man pouring a drum of toxic chemicals into a lake. Suddenly, the yuk fest has turns into a meditation on humankind (the real monster?) and its destruction of the planet. Unrated. Available on multiple streaming platforms. Contains crude language, sexual dialogue, cartoonish violence and smoking. In French with subtitles. 80 minutes. — M.O.

The makers of the sequel “Murder Mystery 2” aren’t looking to redefine the mystery genre. Instead, returning writer James Vanderbilt (“Zodiac”) and director Jeremy Garelick (“The Binge”) transpose the bones of a whodunit onto the goofball comedic stylings of Adam Sandler. The result is an entertaining if at times unsurprising story. The film picks up four years after the action of the original film, with would-be private investigators Audrey and Nick Spitz (Jennifer Aniston and Sandler) still struggling to make a go of their fledgling business. Once again, the story involves travel to an exotic location: this time a tropical island for the wedding of a friend. After a guest is murdered and another is kidnapped, Audrey and Nick are tasked with communicating with the kidnappers and handing over the ransom money. The supporting cast features some veterans of the 2019 film — Adeel Akhtar and John Kani — along with newcomers Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith and Mark Strong. The highlight of the film, a car chase through the streets of Paris, comes near the halfway point. For a moment, Sandler finds himself in an action movie, an uncommon but not entirely ill-fitting mode of performance for the comedian. Sandler’s broad physical humor translates well in the film’s two action set pieces. “Murder Mystery 2” never reaches the, er, heights of Sandler’s other Netflix comedies, especially the trash masterpiece “Hubie Halloween.” Instead of using Sandler’s iconic comedic rage, the film relies on the laid-back, fish-out-of-water charm of the 2019 original. For fans of that movie, the follow-up will not be a disappointment. PG-13. Available on Netflix. Contains violence, bloody images, strong language, suggestive material and smoking. 90 minutes. — L.T.