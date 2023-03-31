What to watch with your kids: ‘D&D: Honor Among Thieves’ and more

“ Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ” is an action-packed comedy/fantasy adventure based on the classic role-playing game. The story follows a team of misfit bandits led by Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine) and his warrior best friend, Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), who must work together to stop an evil wizard. Expect lots of fantasy action violence, including sword/crossbow/fist fighting, poisoning, and magical battles that instantly injure or even kill. Lots of life-or-death moments lead to death and destruction, as well as one major character’s death. Occasional strong language includes “s---,” “b-----d” and “son of a b----.” Romance is limited to flirting and flashbacks that show a married couple being affectionate, kissing briefly and lying in bed cuddling. The story features a diverse cast and powerful female characters. Although they’re thieves, (most of) the characters are loyal to one another and help more than just themselves. Hugh Grant, Justice Smith and Regé-Jean Page co-star. (134 minutes)

“ Eva the Owlet ” is a spunky animated show for preschoolers inspired by the best-selling children’s book series “Owl Diaries.” Themes of the show include friendship, adventures, social-emotional learning and expressive writing. Eva (voice of Vivienne Rutherford) and her friends go on two adventures in each episode, learning new things about one another and their treetop community along the way. Fans of the books will love seeing their favorite characters come to life, flapping around to find fun. (Eight 24-minute episodes)

“Space Oddity” is a romantic dramedy with the message that purposeful work can help you move through loss. Main character Alex (Kyle Allen) is drawn out of depression by a job opportunity that his family thinks is a hoax. Do they support his passion and goals, or should they squelch the dream that they believe can’t possibly be real? Young adults get drunk and have sex, although younger viewers may not put that together because it looks like they’re drinking cola, they don’t behave too drunkenly, and the camera cuts from them kissing on the bed to the next morning, when he gets out of the bed in his underwear while she sleeps in a tank top (innocent minds may think they just had a sleepover). There’s verbal description and visual imagining of how climate change is destroying the world. Strong language includes “a--hole,” “s---” and one use of “f---ed up.” The film marks the feature directorial debut of Kyra Sedgwick and co-stars her husband, Kevin Bacon. (94 minutes)