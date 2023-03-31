What to watch with your kids: ‘D&D: Honor Among Thieves’ and more

Eva the Owlet (TV-Y)
Streaming
Age 2+
Adventure soars to new heights in fun preschool show.
“Eva the Owlet” is a spunky animated show for preschoolers inspired by the best-selling children’s book series “Owl Diaries.” Themes of the show include friendship, adventures, social-emotional learning and expressive writing. Eva (voice of Vivienne Rutherford) and her friends go on two adventures in each episode, learning new things about one another and their treetop community along the way. Fans of the books will love seeing their favorite characters come to life, flapping around to find fun. (Eight 24-minute episodes)
Available on Apple TV Plus.
Prom Pact (TV-14)
Streaming
Age 11+
Edgier-than-usual Disney rom-com is charming, has language.
“Prom Pact” is a romantic comedy about two teen friends and their prom-related trials and tribulations. Featuring Disney stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (“Andi Mack,” “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”) and Milo Manheim, this movie is more mature than Disney’s usual fare. Language includes “friggin’,” “dumba--,” “sucks” and “hell.” A bully talks about “P-in-V” sex; a main character’s nickname is “No-Nuts.” Teen partyers drink from red cups, signifying alcohol. There’s lots of romance: Teens kiss and hold hands, and “hooking up” is discussed. (99 minutes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Space Oddity (PG-13)
Streaming
Age 13+
Dramedy about dreams and depression has drunken sex, language.
“Space Oddity” is a romantic dramedy with the message that purposeful work can help you move through loss. Main character Alex (Kyle Allen) is drawn out of depression by a job opportunity that his family thinks is a hoax. Do they support his passion and goals, or should they squelch the dream that they believe can’t possibly be real? Young adults get drunk and have sex, although younger viewers may not put that together because it looks like they’re drinking cola, they don’t behave too drunkenly, and the camera cuts from them kissing on the bed to the next morning, when he gets out of the bed in his underwear while she sleeps in a tank top (innocent minds may think they just had a sleepover). There’s verbal description and visual imagining of how climate change is destroying the world. Strong language includes “a--hole,” “s---” and one use of “f---ed up.” The film marks the feature directorial debut of Kyra Sedgwick and co-stars her husband, Kevin Bacon. (94 minutes)
Available on multiple streaming platforms.
