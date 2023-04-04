“Enys Men” translates to “Stone Island” in Cornish; the word men, meaning stone, is pronounced like “mane.” So don’t get your hopes up about any creepy boogeymen here. Other than the volunteer, the island is uninhabited — aside from several apparent hallucinations that appear now and again: a teenage girl (Flo Crowe); some grimy-faced miners; women in antique garb; and a preacher, who materializes in the middle of the night, quoting lyrics from the 1871 Christian hymn “Let the Lower Lights Be Burning,” which uses a sea voyage as a metaphor for life’s journey.
A boatman from the mainland shows up once — presumably bearing unseen supplies — and has sex with the woman. Or perhaps she only imagines that part.
The main source of horror is not knowing what’s real and what’s not, which is kind of weak sauce on this art-house dish, a stylistic cousin of Robert Eggers’s Oscar-nominated 2019 film “The Lighthouse” that at times obeys the most familiar rules of the body-horror genre. When the volunteer finds lichen growing on her flowers, jeopardizing their health, it soon also appears on her body, as if to underscore the poetic connection between these two life forms.
But to what end? In this follow-up to his BAFTA-winning 2019 debut, the black-and-white drama “Bait,” writer-director Mark Jenkin has crafted a good-looking, low-budget nightmare, shot on grainy, 16mm color film that makes Woodvine’s brilliant blue eyes contrast starkly with her ubiquitous red rain slicker. It’s a fever dream in which the past and present are confused, along with plant and animal, the living and the dead, and, ultimately, the meaning of this troubled vision.
