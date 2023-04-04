Set in 1973 on a rocky, windswept island off the coast of Cornwall and centering on the seemingly pointless efforts of a botanist (Mary Woodvine) to monitor the soil temperature around a small of clump of obviously fake-looking flowers, “Enys Men” is billed as a horror film. And it certainly is unsettling, not just in the way it seems to jump around in time. A central theme is the late 19th-century loss of a lifeboat that was sent to rescue the crew of a supply vessel in distress, a tragedy from the distant past that seems to haunt the present and the protagonist, identified in the credits only as the “volunteer.” (Notably, volunteer can also mean “weed” — an allusion that doesn’t seem accidental, given the solitary burst of weird-looking flora amid all the rocks. Periodically, the volunteer drops stones into a cistern, as if to gauge its depth.)