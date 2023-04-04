Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars ) Explicitly billed as a nondocumentary, “We Are Fugazi From Washington, D.C.” is a compilation of mostly live performance footage of the beloved post-hardcore punk band, mostly shot by fans and/or aspiring filmmakers and made in an effort to capture the visceral experience of attending a Fugazi show, the last of which took place a little more than 20 years ago, on Nov. 4, 2002, in London. And that’s a pretty accurate characterization.

No one got up and formed a mosh pit the night I saw it several weeks ago, at one of a handful of sold-out shows at the AFI Silver. But faithful fans in attendance (as well as curious newbies) were explicitly invited to get up and dance in the aisles if they so desired, in the democratic spirit epitomized by the band, known for its low ticket prices and all-ages-welcome policy.

That expansive esprit is captured in a memorable moment in the film, officially curated — not directed — by Joe Gross, author of a book on the making of Fugazi’s 1993 album “In on the Kill Taker,” with documentary filmmakers Joseph Pattisall (“The Legend of Cool ‘Disco’ Dan”) and Jeff Krulik (“Heavy Metal Parking Lot”). In between all the performance clips — which, along with audio enhanced from the band’s archive of master recordings, lend the film the feel of an immersive concert documentary, albeit one assembled from several concerts — there is a brief interview segment in which a much younger version of the now-60-year-old Fugazi frontman Ian MacKaye is asked whether his mother likes the band’s chugging, muscular music.

MacKaye pauses, before turning to someone just off camera, and asks, with genuine curiosity, “Do you like our music?” (The camera then pans to a middle-aged lady, incongruous in a sea of kids, who answers in the affirmative.)

“We Are Fugazi” includes footage shot by some well-known names, the most prominent of whom is probably Lance Bangs, who has made numerous music videos and worked on Hollywood films. But it’s mostly fan footage, including some shot from plum vantage points almost on top of the stage. Fugazi was never especially fussy about controlling its fans, except when concert attendees engaged in dangerous or disrespectful behavior. (Yes, there are scenes of MacKaye lecturing bad apples in the crowd.)

Officially on hiatus, rather than broken up, so that its members — MacKaye, guitarist and vocalist Guy Picciotto, bassist Joe Lally, and drummer Brendan Canty — can pursue other projects, Fugazi has not announced a reunion any time soon. While we’re waiting, “We Are Fugazi” stirs up vivid old memories.

Unrated. At the AFI Silver. Contains brief strong language. 96 minutes.

