What to watch with your kids: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ and more

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) Age 7+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Colorful adventure is a bit more violent than the games. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is based on the hugely popular Nintendo video game and entertainment franchise. Mario (voice of Chris Pratt) and Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) team up for a quest that involves elements from several of the games, including “Mario Kart,” “Donkey Kong,” “Super Mario 3D World” and more. The movie is a bit edgier than the games when it comes to cartoon violence, scares and bullying. Expect missiles, explosions, a well-landed punch and a plan to make “ritual sacrifices.” While Mario and Peach are brave, they and other characters are often visibly panicked and are in constant peril from villain Bowser, who burns down the walls of a kingdom and issues deadly threats to those in his way. Some kids may be frightened by a scene in which Luigi is chased by zombie skeleton turtles with glowing red eyes that creep out of the ground en masse and eventually capture him. The Mario brothers also hear a lot of insults and are the targets of bullying behavior by a former employer and get teased by family members (“idiot,” “stupid,” “shut up”). And, then of course, there are those magic mushrooms. But ultimately themes of perseverance, courage, and teamwork are clear. (92 minutes)

Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure (TV-Y7)

Streaming

Age 5+

Mild scares in this animated Skipper summer job adventure.

“Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure” is an hour-long animated film about plans from Barbie’s sister to run a babysitting business. Some action could frighten very young viewers, like kids getting lost far from their parents, but no characters are hurt, and the tone of the film is light. There is, however, a strange, maniacal clown character who could unsettle some kids. Skipper (voice of Kirsten Day) and friends demonstrate resilience and perseverance in finding and keeping summer jobs despite obstacles, including a mean, vindictive boss and a task involving cleaning out a pool with brown, mucky toilet overflow. The film is about believing in yourself, being brave and independent, dealing with setbacks and disappointments, and forgiving people for their mistakes. (62 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Chupa (PG)

Streaming

Age 9+

Fantasy adventure has mythical beasts, peril, life lessons.

“Chupa” is a fantasy adventure set in 1990s Mexico directed by Jonás Cuarón (Alfonso’s son) that focuses on a child of immigrants learning to appreciate his heritage and culture. Expect some violent and potentially frightening scenes, as well as themes of family, love and loss. The main character, Alex (Evan Whitten), lost his father to cancer and is dealing with grief. He is also bullied at school for being “different” (read: Mexican). In Mexico, his grandpa Chava (Demián Bichir) has dementia that the doctor says is progressing rapidly, and sometimes he goes missing. Alex is caught up in an adventure involving the discovery of an abandoned cub of an elusive, if not mythical, creature, the chupacabra. A group of scientists, one of whom is played by Christian Slater, are trying to capture the creature for their own profit and ostensibly to help humanity. They shoot tranquilizer guns at the creatures and chase them and the humans into perilous situations. But the creatures fight back. In one scene, Alex is nearly attacked by a lion and falls off a collapsing bridge into a deep canyon. (98 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

The Crossover (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 10+

Family-friendly sports drama scores with heartfelt emotions.

“The Crossover” is a drama series about twin basketball-playing brothers, Josh (Jalyn Hall) and Jordan (Amir O’Neil) Bell, who long for success on and off the court. It is based on the novel of the same name by Kwame Alexander, who is also the showrunner. The overall vibe is heartfelt and inspirational. Members of the Bell family support one another deeply, spend lots of time together, and talk frequently about what success means and how hard work and dedication can help the Bell brothers get there. They also emphasize family as a team that sticks together no matter what. Violence and scariness include scenes in which we see that father Chuck (Derek Luke) is in shaky physical health (he falls to the ground clutching his heart) and trash talking between basketball rivals (it does not rise to the level of personal insults). Both Bell brothers are interested in dating, so expect to see flirting and kissing, as well as romantic complications. One character drinks a glass of wine, but no one acts drunk. Characters are diverse in terms of age and race. Most main characters are Black. (Eight episodes each 30 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

