Avalon Theatre marks centennial with films from every decade

When the Avalon Theatre brain trust decided to celebrate the movie house’s 100-year anniversary by showing a beloved film from each decade that the Northwest Washington fixture has been open, its historical committee began a painstaking process: logging every movie it could prove had graced the theater’s screens. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That undertaking has involved sifting through archived movie listings, logging the films in a sprawling spreadsheet — 4,000-plus and counting — and organizing them by decade. To choose the centennial selections, the theater’s programming committee then whittles down each decade to around 10 films, ruling out some movies because of incompatible screening formats or others because they don’t hold up under modern scrutiny. A deliberation and vote narrow that list to two films and, finally, one winner.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s fun,” says Dan Spealman, an Avalon board member who serves on the historical and programming committees. “The history of the Avalon is captured in what we showed, and it’s interesting to look back and see the patterns of how things played and what was playing and what was popular when.”

The Avalon launched its centennial programming in February with a screening of 1967’s “In the Heat of the Night” and continued in March with 1940’s “The Great Dictator.” The 10-month celebration, which was in the works pre-pandemic but took on added resonance after the coronavirus temporarily shut down in-person screenings, continues April 16 with a screening of 2016’s “Moonlight” (which edged out “Brooklyn” as the 2010s selection).

“It’s been something that’s been on people’s minds for a long time,” says Andrew Mencher, the Avalon’s programming director. “Once the pandemic hit and really devastated, to some extent, our business and many other live business models … I think it became a broader hope that the centennial year would just be something that we could use to remind folks that going to the theater is a special experience.”

The Avalon opened as the Chevy Chase Theatre in 1923, with a 1,200-seat auditorium and a pipe organ to accompany silent films. It was rebranded as the Avalon six years later, when it became the local Warner Bros. movie house, and the building’s facade was given historic-landmark status in 1990. The Avalon has operated as a nonprofit since 2003, when it reopened after previous owner Loews declared bankruptcy and a community-led campaign saved the theater.

After considering a film festival to mark the 100-year anniversary, the Avalon went forward with the “100 Years of Cinema Magic” screenings — typically held at 10:30 a.m. on the third Sunday of the month. The Avalon also is releasing video vignettes, called “Avalon Memories,” in which longtime patrons speak about their love for the theater. And the Avalon’s annual fundraising gala was reimagined this year as a centennial celebration: The theater will host a dinner and show on May 6 featuring the 1924 Buster Keaton film “Sherlock Jr.,” with a new, live musical accompaniment composed by Catholic University professor Andrew Earle Simpson. (Admission to the film is $75; a ticket for the full gala is $325.)

“It’s a celebration of movies, because the protagonist is a projectionist,” Spealman says of “Sherlock Jr.” “His love of movies is a big part of the film itself, so I thought it was sort of perfect for us to share that at the gala.”

The Avalon’s June selection will be 1987’s “Moonstruck,” followed by a July film from the 1950s. (The films are not being screened in chronological order.) Although the theater has seen an uptick in patronage in recent months, Mencher estimates that attendance remains around 75 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Having emerged from the lockdown still standing — with the help, Mencher points out, of a Paycheck Protection Program loan and a shuttered venue operators grant — the Avalon hopes the centennial programming can further push the theater back into the public eye.

“It’s just really trying to raise the awareness,” Mencher says. “Even if this industry is somewhat stressed, we ought to be here for a long time to go.”

Avalon Theatre. 5612 Connecticut Ave. NW. 202-966-3464. theavalon.org.

