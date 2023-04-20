‘Rust’ charges dropped against Alec Baldwin, attorneys confirm

Charges against actor Alec Baldwin have been dropped for the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust,” Baldwin’s attorneys said Thursday.
Baldwin was handling a prop gun on the set of “Rust” in October 2021 when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director, Joel Souza.
Baldwin and the “Rust” set’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged with involuntary manslaughter in January for their alleged role in the fatal shooting of Hutchins. Both pleaded not guilty.
The office of New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, which first brought charges against Baldwin, did not respond to a request for comment.
Andrea Reeb, a special prosecutor assigned to the Santa Fe-area case, resigned from the case in March after Baldwin’s team said her participation was unconstitutional, NBC News reports.
Filming for “Rust” could resume this week in Montana.
Representatives for Gutierrez-Reed did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- The investigation: Alec Baldwin says he did not pull the trigger. A search warrant details the fatal shooting and a walkout by crew members over labor conditions. Before the shooting, two film-set workers handled the gun on set.
- Who was Halyna Hutchins? The 42-year-old cinematographer was known as an innovative filmmaker and trailblazer for other women in film.
- Dangers on U.S. film sets: The “Rust” shooting death has sparked calls for change from many in the industry as well as lawmakers. Technology could offer solution but it’s not so simple. Baldwin has since called for police officers to be present on film sets to improve weapons safety. Decades before the “Rust” shooting, Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun on “The Crow.”