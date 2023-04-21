What to watch with your kids: ‘Chevalier’ and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chevalier (PG-13) Age 13+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Well-acted period biopic about pioneering Black virtuoso. “Chevalier” is a biographical drama about the 18th-century musician who was once hailed as “Black Mozart,” though his music isn’t well known today outside of classical music circles. Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a biracial French Creole violinist, composer and fencing champion. The movie, which has a mostly Black crew (director, writer, producers, composers and more), includes scenes in which characters use racist slurs (including “Negro b-----d,” “ape” and “trained monkey”). There’s also some violence — an enslaved woman is forcefully held by White men, fencing with swords leads to bloody wounds, armed men beat and are on the brink of breaking a man’s fingers, and a man is known to have killed a baby that wasn’t his. Scenes show a couple in bed, with passionate kissing, implied extramarital sex, suggestive comments, partial nudity (backs, legs, a man’s chest, etc.) and an unplanned pregnancy. Characters drink, sometimes to excess. Although not all of the scenes in the film are fact-based, it’s mostly drawn from the Chevalier’s real life. (107 minutes)

Jane (TV-G)

Streaming

Age 8+

Lively series has wildlife, imagination, adventure.

“Jane” is an educational series that centers on protecting wildlife and is inspired by conservationist Jane Goodall. Each episode features pro-environmental themes, with 9-year-old Jane (Ava Louise Murchison) learning about animals, their habitats and ways that people can make a big difference by doing small things. The series also offers life lessons that are often linked to the animals discussed. Some scenes feature scary moments, thanks to the presence of (imaginary) predatory animals, but these moments are used to highlight how important it is to respect animals and their environments. (10 25-minute episodes)

Available on Apple TV Plus.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (TV-Y7)

Streaming

Age 8+

Cheesy anniversary special has fantasy violence.

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always” is part of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise. Marking the series’s 30th anniversary, the special features the brand’s trademark fantasy fight sequences, which incorporate martial arts fighting as well as lasers and other technology (but no blood or injuries are shown). The villains may be too scary-looking for younger children, and their weapons cause explosions, create strange creatures and kill. The death of a Power Ranger and parent is a major part of the story; other themes include friendship and fighting evil to protect the world. A teen character doesn’t always listen and is sometimes nasty out of grief but is also shown learning positive lessons about teamwork and waiting for the right time to pursue a goal. (55 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 12+

“Grease” prequel blazes new path for diversity; sex a theme.

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” is a musical comedy series that serves as a prequel to the movie “Grease.” Also set in the 1950s at Rydell High School, the series explores issues of teen sex, reputation, identity, peer pressure and self-expression. Jane Facciano (Marisa Davila) is a new student who teams up with three other girls to form a gang. Sexual exploration is a theme, though nothing graphic is shown. There’s lewd commentary about girls’ behavior (girls get called “whore” and “slut”). Boys moon others as a gag, as in the movie. Dance numbers also have suggestive gestures, and teens drink and talk about smoking “reefer.” Olivia Valdovinos (Cheyenne Isabel Wells) is a teen student who is alleged to have had an affair with a teacher. Though the show can be a little racy, the overriding messages revolve around empowerment, perseverance and courage. (10 roughly 45-minute episodes)

Available on Paramount Plus.

