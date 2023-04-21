What to watch with your kids: ‘Chevalier’ and more

Jane (TV-G)
Streaming
Age 8+
Lively series has wildlife, imagination, adventure.
“Jane” is an educational series that centers on protecting wildlife and is inspired by conservationist Jane Goodall. Each episode features pro-environmental themes, with 9-year-old Jane (Ava Louise Murchison) learning about animals, their habitats and ways that people can make a big difference by doing small things. The series also offers life lessons that are often linked to the animals discussed. Some scenes feature scary moments, thanks to the presence of (imaginary) predatory animals, but these moments are used to highlight how important it is to respect animals and their environments. (10 25-minute episodes)
Available on Apple TV Plus.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (TV-Y7)
Streaming
Age 8+
Cheesy anniversary special has fantasy violence.
“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always” is part of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise. Marking the series’s 30th anniversary, the special features the brand’s trademark fantasy fight sequences, which incorporate martial arts fighting as well as lasers and other technology (but no blood or injuries are shown). The villains may be too scary-looking for younger children, and their weapons cause explosions, create strange creatures and kill. The death of a Power Ranger and parent is a major part of the story; other themes include friendship and fighting evil to protect the world. A teen character doesn’t always listen and is sometimes nasty out of grief but is also shown learning positive lessons about teamwork and waiting for the right time to pursue a goal. (55 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (TV-14)
Streaming
Age 12+
“Grease” prequel blazes new path for diversity; sex a theme.
“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” is a musical comedy series that serves as a prequel to the movie “Grease.” Also set in the 1950s at Rydell High School, the series explores issues of teen sex, reputation, identity, peer pressure and self-expression. Jane Facciano (Marisa Davila) is a new student who teams up with three other girls to form a gang. Sexual exploration is a theme, though nothing graphic is shown. There’s lewd commentary about girls’ behavior (girls get called “whore” and “slut”). Boys moon others as a gag, as in the movie. Dance numbers also have suggestive gestures, and teens drink and talk about smoking “reefer.” Olivia Valdovinos (Cheyenne Isabel Wells) is a teen student who is alleged to have had an affair with a teacher. Though the show can be a little racy, the overriding messages revolve around empowerment, perseverance and courage. (10 roughly 45-minute episodes)
Available on Paramount Plus.
